Kelly Ripa shared a photo of the proud parents posing with their son, as well as some shots of Joaquin receiving his boutonnière made up of beautiful white flowers

Mark and Kelly Ripa's Youngest Son Joaquin Goes to Prom in His Dad's Tuxedo

Joaquin Consuelos is going to prom!

On Tuesday, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa shared photos of their youngest son getting ready for prom night with his date. In the photos, the 18-year-old sported a sleek black tuxedo, which Ripa revealed belonged to his father.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's Prom night…. Quino and his lovely date Melissa," Consuelos, 50, captioned his Instagram post, on which Ripa, 50, commented: "In your tux and shoes no less! 😍😍"

"Prom Night 2021. Joaquin and Melissa. 💕💕" the Live with Kelly and Ryan host captioned her own post.

Ripa also posted several photos of the teenager getting ready for the big night on her Story, including a few sweet snaps of his dad helping him adjust his tux.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

She also included a photo of the proud parents posing with their son, as well as some shots of Joaquin receiving his boutonnière made up of beautiful white flowers.

"Scenes from pre-prom," Ripa wrote on the first slide.

Joaquin Consuelos Credit: kelly ripa/instagram

Joaquin Consuelos Credit: kelly ripa/instagram

The youngest Consuelos sibling is getting ready to head off to college. In March, Joaquin decided he'll be attending the University of Michigan, where he will be part of the wrestling team.

"SIGNED: Welcome to the family, @joaquinconsuelos! #NewBlue #GoBlue," the university wrote in their announcement, alongside a photo of Joaquin wearing their blue and maize colors.

In response, proud dad Mark Consuelos commented on the post with a wrestling-inspired emoji, while both parents shared the exciting news on their Instagram Stories.

"Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program," Joaquin wrote on his Instagram account at the time.

Ripa and Consuelos are also parents to Michael, 23, who graduated virtually from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts last spring, as well as Lola, 19, who is a sophomore at NYU.

Earlier this year, Ripa opened up about her college-bound son, detailing what he had to overcome to get there.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa explained that Joaquin has dyslexia and dysgraphia, the latter of which affects a person's writing abilities.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Ripa Unveils the Consuelos Family's Holiday Card Featuring Her 3 Children: 'See Ya 2020'

"Mark and I were FaceTiming the other night ... Mark got very emotional, and very choked up, because he said, 'You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college.' Because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic," Ripa said.

The mother of three added that "through hard work, determination, [and] remediation," Joaquin was able to overcome the "misunderstood learning difference," and said that for their family, dyslexia and dysgraphia have been a "blessing."