Riverdale's Marisol Nichols Files for Divorce from Husband of 10 Years Taron Lexton

Marisol Nichols is calling it quits with her husband of ten years, Taron Lexton.

On Wednesday, the Riverdale actress, 45, filed for divorce from Lexton, 34, according to The Blast. The pair had been married for a decade but were separated for the past two years.

Nichols cited irreconcilable differences for the split, according to court documents obtained by the outlet. The actress is also reportedly seeking primary physical custody of their 10-year-old daughter, Rain India, and spousal support.

Reps for Nichols and Lexton did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Marisol Nichols and Taron Lexton Marison Nichols/Instagram

Nichols and the director were married in April 2008 at the Church of Scientology’s Celebrity Centre in Los Angeles. Just months later, the pair welcomed their first and only child together in September.

In 2010, the actress opened up about making her long-distance marriage work with Lexton, who was home in Los Angeles while she was filming The Gates in Lousiana.

“It’s been hard, but we work it out and figure it out as we go,” she told PEOPLE. “We make do. We both agreed we’d do this, see how it goes and figure it out — but ideally, we’d like to be together. He’s a director, I’m an actress, so it comes with the territory.”

This was the actress’ second marriage. She was previously married to Italian costume, hair, and makeup designer, Andrea Sorrentino from 1995 to 1998.

Nichols is best known for her role as Hermione Lodge on Riverdale, who is the wife of Mark Consuelos‘ character, Hiram Lodge. She also played Nadia Yassir for one season on the Fox drama 24.