SVU Reunion! Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie with Christopher Meloni: 'Easy Like Sunday Morning'

During the season 22 premiere, Christopher Meloni is set to make his triumphant return to Law & Order: Special Victims Units nearly a decade after his exit

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are giving Law & Order: SVU fans a treat to tide them over until their on-screen reunion.

On Sunday, Hargitay, who plays detective Olivia Benson on the beloved crime show, shared a sweet summertime selfie of herself and Meloni, seemingly after the two went for a swim.

"Easy like Sunday mornin... " Hargitay, 56, captioned the Instagram Post, quoting Lionel Richie's famous song "Easy."

In the shot, Hargitay and Meloni, 59, leaned in on each other as Meloni wrapped his arm around Hargitay's shoulders. Hargitay, whose hair was slicked back and wet, smiled widely as she held on to Meloni's hand.

The post prompted a number of fans to comment in excitement over the reunion of the "iconic duo."

"BACK WITH THE ICONIC DUE I SEE. BENSLER IS OFFICIALLY HERE," one fan wrote in the comment section.

"Do you realize the impact these selfies have on our hearts," a different fan commented.

"I wasn't ready for this," another fan said.

Earlier in the day, Hargitay posted another selfie with Meloni, simply captioning it "It's on."

Back in April, Hargitay had fans freaking out after she congratulated Meloni on his SVU return after it was announced that he would reprise his role as detective Elliot Stabler in a spinoff series. Meloni will make his triumphant return on the season 22 premiere of SVU to help launch the spinoff.

“Happy Birthday @chris_meloni Congratulations and welcome home Elliot Stabler #It’sBeenAWhile #MissedYou,” she captioned a throwback photo of herself on Instagram, smiling on set with her costar.

In June, NBC revealed the name of the upcoming spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, which will follow Stabler as he returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after suffering a "devastating personal loss" of his own.

As Stabler swings into action, he will have to adapt to how much the times have changes since he left the force a decade ago. Fans will get to follow Stabler's journey to "find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one," according to NBC.

The series will premiere this fall and will air on Thursdays at 10 p.m., following SVU.

Image zoom Mariska Hargitay and Christoper Meloni in Law & Order: SVU NBCU Photo Bank

Meloni's return to the franchise was first announced in March. The spinoff has already received a 13-episode order.

This will be the first time Meloni will be playing Stabler since leaving Law & Order: SVU back in 2011 after contract negotiations broke down. He was an original cast member when the franchise premiered in September 1999, and he earned a lead actor in a drama series Emmy nomination for his work on the show in 2006. Meloni’s chemistry with Hargitay helped turn the show into an instant hit.