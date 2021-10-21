The 500th episode of SVU airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC

Mariska Hargitay Says She Was 'Too Nervous' to Watch Law & Order: SVU's 500th Episode

The 57-year-old actress has played Detective Olivia Benson on all 23 seasons of the beloved NBC series — but recently admitted that she couldn't bring herself to watch the 500th episode, which airs Thursday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They sent me the link so many times and I was actually too nervous to watch it," she said during a Wednesday appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"Obviously I've been doing this show for so long and Olivia Benson is in me but I think that the idea of the 500th episode was so much pressure or something on me," she added. "And I was so nervous coming to work this day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

mariska hargitay Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Hargitay then reflected on "the grind" of creating SVU.

"It's a marathon and you're on the hamster wheel of lines, lines, lines, lines, lines, cuts, cuts, cuts, edits, new script…" she said, while host Kelly Ripa noted, "I don't think people really understand how much work a show like that is."

"Some episodes aren't quite as difficult but for me, this was sort of like this moment to take in what we've made, what we've created," Hargitay added of the 500th episode, which is set to feature the return of Danny Pino's Nick Amaro.

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "The Five Hundredth Episode" Episode 23006 -- Pictured: (l-r) Danny Pino as Nick Amaro, Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson -- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC) Mariska Hargitay on Thursday's 500th episode of SVU | Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Also during her Live appearance, the star revealed herself to be a bit of a Succession superfan.

"Have I seen it?" she sarcastically asked Ripa, 50, and co-host Ryan Seacrest. "I watched two years on a Sunday and then a little bit into Monday."

"I couldn't stop, my kids are like, 'Mommy I'm hungry!' And I'm like 'Sweetie, not now, get some Pop Tarts, work it out,'" she continued.

Hargitay said she and her mother-in-law became "obsessed" with the hit HBO series, which recently kicked off its third season. She even attended a premiere event for season 3 and recalled fangirling when she saw Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy.

"I asked if I could be on it," she later admitted, not sharing who exactly she asked. "I'm just putting it out into the universe."