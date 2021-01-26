Law & Order: Organized Crime is slated to begin airing sometime in spring 2021

Mariska Hargitay Poses with Christopher Meloni on Law & Order Spinoff Set: 'It's All Happening'

Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler are back in action!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one black-and-white picture, Hargitay, 57, poses next to Meloni, 59, while filming on-location at a cemetery.

Other shots show two director's chairs bearing the name their characters made famous on Law & Order: SVU, with the back reading: Law & Order: Organized Crime.

"It's all happening," Hargitay captioned the post. "OC PTL."

Image zoom Credit: Mariska Hargitay/instagram

Image zoom Credit: Mariska Hargitay/instagram

Image zoom Credit: Mariska Hargitay/instagram

Meloni was an original cast member when the SVU franchise premiered in September 1999, and his chemistry with Hargitay helped turn the show into an instant hit. After he left in 2011 when contract negotiations broke down, his character was written off the show in the season 12 finale as he retired from the police force.

The two actors co-starred on SVU for 12 seasons and the new spinoff — in which Hargitay will make an appearance — marks Meloni's first time portraying Stabler almost a decade.

News of Meloni's return to the beloved franchise broke in March. The spinoff series, which has received a 13-episode order, will follow Stabler as he returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after suffering a "devastating personal loss" of his own, NBC announced in June.

As Stabler swings back into action, he will have to adapt to how much the times have changed since he left the force a decade ago. Fans will get to follow Stabler's journey to "find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one," according to NBC.

Earlier this month, Hargitay and Meloni shared a few selfies on the set of SVU.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We are a little bit closer," Meloni wrote alongside one photo.

"Now even closer..." Hargitay captioned another shot, which showed her standing by Meloni as a face mask dangles from his face.