Mariska Hargitay Pays Tribute to Late Law & Order: SVU Costar Ned Eisenberg: 'We Love and Miss You'

Ned Eisenberg, who had a recurring role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, died on Sunday after battling two forms of cancer

On Wednesday, the actress, 57, paid tribute to her late colleague on Instagram following his passing on Sunday.

"My heart is so full of sadness over the loss of our dear, dear Ned Eisenberg," she began the heartfelt message. "What a light and what a love. And such a first-rate actor, which pales next to him as a first-rate human."

She added, "We will remember him always with his bright, mischievous smile and his wide-open heart. We love and miss you, sweet Ned."

In addition to the note, Hargitay also posted a picture of the actor smiling while dressed in a suit. She wrote in the caption, "It is a sad day in the SVU history he was a really good lawyer😢."

Eisenberg died on Sunday at his home in New York, his agents at Nicolosi & Co. confirmed to PEOPLE. TMZ was the first to report the news of the actor's death.

Prior to his passing, the actor had been battling two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Eisenberg's wife, Patricia, said he "bravely fought" his cancer diagnoses.

"As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma," she said. "Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family."

In addition to his wife, Eisenberg is survived by the couple's son, Lino.

Following his death, his friend and former manager, Craig Dorfman, told PEOPLE that Eisenberg "was one of the kindest and most talented actors with whom I ever worked," adding, "He will be missed."

The New York native had a recurring role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Roger Kressler, making appearances on the TV series for two decades between 1999 and 2019.