Mariska Hargitay Jokes 'Zaddy' Costar Christopher Meloni Is So Ripped 'It Hurts to Actually Hug Him'

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star also spoke about her "love at first sight" connection with husband Peter Hermann, who she called a "good dad" and said she "could be my best self with"

By
Published on October 28, 2022 07:37 PM

Mariska Hargitay is giving her seal of approval to costar Christopher Meloni being called a "zaddy".

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, 58, told Access Hollywood that Meloni is "fearless" after he went viral for showcasing his chiseled physique in a nude Peloton ad, as well as his impressive backside in photos posted by fans on social media.

"When I see him, all the time, sometimes it hurts to actually hug him because his chest is so hard," she joked of her costar. "I'm like, 'Okay, sweetie...'"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC/Getty

Hargitay has starred in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Detective Olivia Benson since its premiere in 1999. Meloni played her partner Detective Elliott Stabler until his departure from the show in 2011. He returned to the franchise last year, reprising his role with his own spin-off series Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Earlier this month, Meloni opened up to PEOPLE about achieving his intergenerational sex symbol status later in life.

"It's great. Are you kidding me? I'm 61 years old and a zaddy. The lucky streak continues," he shared. "It's a second act to a certain degree."

Christopher Meloni rollout
Michael Schwartz

During her interview with Access, Hargitay also revealed how she knew her husband of 18 years, Peter Hermann, was the one after meeting on the set of Law & Order: SVU in 2002.

"Peter and I are so deeply connected, and sort of the gift of my life that way was finding who was intended for me and who I could be my best self with," she said.

"I really think it was love at first sight," she added. "People laugh at me but, again, the thing about intuition and knowing — I knew."

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann during 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The actress also praised Hermann, 55, for the way he parents their children — Amaya Hermann, 11, August Hermann, 16, and Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Herman, 11.

"He's such a good dad. He's such a great father," she shared. "I say to kids, 'You guys have no idea how lucky you are.'"

The couple previously told PEOPLE laughter is one of the reasons their marriage stays so strong. "I never thought I would have this much laughter in my life," Hermann said.

"Not just actual laughter," he continued. "But also the way that Mariska is just the embodiment of laughter — of joy."

Though their marriage is not free of tough moments, Hermann said laughter is the couple's uniting force. "It's the way we find our way back to each other," he says. "It's this fantastically, wonderfully ridiculous way that we can swing back and forth any number of times in any given day. But fundamentally, we know we have the same destination."

"We know where we're headed, and it's good," he added. "And we know we'll get there together."

Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann and family
Thomas Concordia/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hargitay previously recounted their first date to PEOPLE, recalling her incomparable connection to Hermann at the time.

"I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service," she said. "No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one."

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 04: Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann attend "Younger" Season 6 New York Premiere at William Vale Hotel on June 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Mariska Hargitay Celebrates 18th Anniversary with Peter Hermann: 'Grateful'
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Mariska Hargitay Says It Feels 'Kind of Right' Being Considered Christopher Meloni's 'Second Wife'
Christopher Meloni rollout
Christopher Meloni Loves His Current Career High and Becoming a Zaddy at 61: 'The Lucky Streak Continues'
Christopher Meloni rollout
Christopher Meloni Shares His Wife and Kids' Reaction to His Zaddy Title: 'It's All Fun'
Christopher Meloni rollout
Christopher Meloni Says He's a 'Big Fan' of Nudity: 'It's a Sense of Freedom'
Christopher Meloni rollout
Christopher Meloni Reveals the Secret to His 27-Year Marriage to Wife Sherman: 'It's Her Patience'
Mariska Hargitay (R) and husband actor Peter Hermann arrive at the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 28, 2007 in Los Angeles, California
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann's Relationship Timeline
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Fight Off a Thief — and Nearly Kiss — at 2022 Emmys
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Mariska Hargitay on 'Effortless' Chemistry with Christopher Meloni: We 'Never Once' Tired of Each Other
chris meloni, mariska hargitay
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Cutest Friendship Photos
Law & Order Stars Tease Historic Crossover as a 'True Event' — 'That's How We Roll,' Says Christopher Meloni
'Law & Order' Stars Tease Must-Watch Crossover Premiere — 'That's How We Roll,' Says Christopher Meloni
Ice-T and Kelli Giddish
Ice-T Jokes He Had to 'Check on My Pulse' After Learning Kelli Giddish Was Leaving 'SVU'
Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden send a birthday message to Joy Behar
Joy Behar Celebrates 80th Birthday on 'The View' with Messages from the Bidens, Jimmy Kimmel and More
Kelli Giddish is seen at film set of the 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit' TV Series on August 17, 2022 in New York City.
'Law & Order: SVU' Star Kelli Giddish Exits Series After 12 Seasons
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni
Mariska Hargitay on Her 'Meaningful' Friendship with Christopher Meloni: He's 'Seen It All'
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell attend the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
The Most Fun Cast Reunions at the 2022 Emmys