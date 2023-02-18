Mariska Hargitay Calls 'SVU' Costar Ice-T 'the OG of Friendship' at Walk of Fame Ceremony

Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay have a friendship that'll last longer than any star on the ground!

On Friday, the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit actor and music icon, 65, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony filled with friends from throughout his career. Ice-T's wife Coco Austin and 7-year-old daughter Chanel were present, and so were Ice Cube, Chuck D, Dick Wolf — and of course, Hargitay.

"The reason that you have fame in my heart is because you are the OG of friendship," Hargitay, 59, told Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Marrow, during her speech. "You are my real deal, my true blue, authentic, unshakable friend, and I cannot tell you what that means to me."

Ice-T poses with his wife Coco Austin and their daughter Chanel at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Michael Buckner/Getty

"As simple and as deep and as glorious as that is, and I know that you know in your heart and in your marrow how full the word 'friend' is when I say it to you, but I'm going to explain it anyway. You have been such a joy in my life," she continued. "You are the embodiment of loyalty. You tell the truth. You keep it real."

Ice-T's SVU costar then opened up about her years spent laughing — and grieving — with her friend, as well as his grateful outlook on life. As she explained, in her 22 years by Ice-T's side, Hargitay has never heard him complain.

"My dear, dear, sweet, wise, brave, unique, fierce, beautiful, precious Ice-T, welcome to this sacred space," she concluded. "My mom and I are happy to have you here."

During Ice-T's speech, he wore a pair of sunglasses that he said were "not for fashion" — basically in an effort to cover up any tears when Hargitay, Wolf and Chuck D gave touching speeches about him.

"I never thought I would get a star — really? I mean, the way my life was going, it was what can we come up in Hollywood and steal," he said. "We were really out here causing real problems. And this was just out of the question. Show business was just out of the question."

The rapper then reflected on his journey into hip-hop, and later his role in Mario Van Peebles' 1991 film New Jack City. And after thanking his friends for being a part of his journey that has since led him to the long-running television show, he also had a special shoutout for those who aren't necessarily friends (or even fans) at all.

"Last but not least, I want to thank the motherf------ haters, because you really make me get up in the morning and be the best that I can be," he said. "All the naysayers, all the people that wanted to end my career, now I'm on the Walk of Fame b---- ass motherf------, and that's the motivation! You've got to let the haters motivate you."

"If it wasn't for the haters, I definitely wouldn't have pulled this off, I swear to God," he continued. "I'm gonna give you so much more to hate in the future."