Mariska Hargitay was "so incredibly grateful to gather in gratitude with my loves" for Thanksgiving

Mariska Hargitay Shares Sweet Photo with Husband Peter Hermann as She Calls Herself 'Grateful'

Mariska Hargitay is feeling grateful for her loved ones this holiday.

On Friday, the Law & Order: SVU actress, 56, posted a heartwarming Instagram photo of herself hugging her longtime husband Peter Hermann during their Thanksgiving celebration.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The star is seen wearing a black dress adorned with flowers as she wrapped her arms around Hermann, who looked dapper in a knit quarter zip. In the caption of the romantic image, Hargitay wrote that she is "grateful" for her husband of 16 years.

Many of Hargitay's friends and followers shared their love for the couple in the comments of the post.

"Beautiful 💚🦃," Kim Delaney wrote, while Hermann's Younger costar Debi Mazar left a string of heart emojis.

Hargitay later posted a photo of her beautifully set Thanksgiving table and shared her appreciation for being able to celebrate the holiday with her "loves."

"#AboutLastNight so incredibly grateful to gather in gratitude with my loves, and to send deepest love to all the loves who couldn’t be with us this year," she captioned the festive shot.

She also added the hashtags, "Turkey Man," "Love Light" and "Gratitude."

"STUNNING!" Ali Wentworth wrote of Hargitay's Thanksgiving setup, while Emma Myles said it was "so beautiful."

In September, Hargitay gave another reason she felt "so grateful": returning to the set of Law & Order: SVU.

After the coronavirus pandemic halted production on the series in March, the stars of the hit legal drama returned to set to resume filming the show's historic 22nd season.

The actress shared a photo back on set, showing herself getting her hair done while wearing a mask. "It’s all happening," she wrote. "First day of shooting season 22!! Making history. So grateful to be back at work."

She also shared a photo of the cast and crew all wearing masks while waiting in a hallway to start filming.