Mariska Hargitay Is 'Heartbroken' After Law & Order: SVU Crew Member Dies of Coronavirus at Age 45

Mariska Hargitay is in mourning after a Law & Order: SVU crew member died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The actress, 56, paid tribute to Josh Wallwork — a 45-year-old costumer for the NBC drama — in a tweet on Thursday, writing, “Heartbroken we are.”

“I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke,” she remembered. “The SVU Corredor will never be the same. We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts.”

The tragic news was initially shared by Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight, who tweeted a screenshot of a Facebook post from a Wallwork family friend announcing the death.

“Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken,” he wrote.

In addition to Law & Order: SVU, Wallwork previously worked as a costumer on Madam Secretary, The Get Down and Bull.

“It is with permission of The Wallwork Family, and a heavy heart supported by loved ones, that I announce the passing of Josh Wallwork from complications of Covid 19,” a post re-shared by Leight read. “He peacefully transitioned at the tender age of 45, today. You are loved by so many. As we always used to say, ‘Until next time, my love.’ “

