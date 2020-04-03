Mariska Hargitay Congratulates Christopher Meloni on SVU Return as He Turns 59: ‘Missed You’

Image zoom Michael Loccisano/Getty; Rich Polk/Getty

Mariska Hargitay is happy to have her crime-fighting partner Christopher Meloni back in the fold.

On Thursday, the Law & Order: SVU actress, 56, wished her former longtime costar a happy birthday as he turned 59. Hargitay also took the opportunity to celebrate Meloni’s return to his SVU character Elliot Stabler, after it was announced on Tuesday that he’d reprise the role in a spinoff series after leaving the show in 2011.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Happy Birthday @chris_meloni Congratulations and welcome home Elliot Stabler #It’sBeenAWhile #MissedYou,” she captioned a throwback photo of herself on Instagram, smiling on set with her costar.

Meloni shared a glimpse at his homebound birthday celebration while self-isolating, posting a selfie in front of a cake and a floral arrangement.

“Got my fam. Homemade cake. Health. #luckyman #thxfortheBDayshouts,” he wrote along with the picture.

Though it doesn’t yet have an official title, the new Elliot Stabler NBC show has already been picked up for 13 episodes, and will, according to Deadline, follow the character as he leads an organized crime division of the NYPD.

RELATED: These 21 Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Christopher Meloni Are So Good, They Should Be Illegal

Image zoom Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni in Law & Order: SVU in 1999 NBCU Photo Bank

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Meloni was an original cast member when SVU premiered in 1999, but he left the popular series in 2011 after contract negotiations fell through. He was written off in the season 12 finale of the show, which was recently renewed for a record-breaking 24th season.

Hargitay, as Stabler’s partner Detective Olivia Benson, shared a palpable onscreen chemistry with Meloni, helping turn the crime procedural into an instant hit.

PEOPLE’s all-SVU special edition is available on Amazon and wherever magazines are sold

RELATED VIDEO: How Law & Order: SVU Turned Mariska Hargitay Into an Advocate for Rape Survivors

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay Says Life After Law & Order: SVU (Eventually!) ‘Will Be an Enormous Adjustment’

Hargitay told E! News in January that she credits her relationship with Meloni to “part of the success of the show.” Her screen partner agreed, the two actors both stressing they felt immediate “chemistry” when reading during auditions for the show.

“She and I hit it off right from the get-go,” Meloni said, with Hargitay describing her relationship with him as “instantaneous ease, trust, comfort.”

Hargitay added that, in addition to Meloni, she feels extremely grateful for the relationships she’s formed on the show: “The friendships I made on the show, people who are like family to me, it’s been the greatest gift.”