Mariska Hargitay Condemns Potential Roe v. Wade Reversal: 'Disregard for Human Life'

The Law & Order: SVU star shared a long message to her Instagram followers on Friday calling the Supreme Court majority opinion draft "immoral" and "unethical"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Mariska Hargitay attends the "Law & Order: SVU" Television Milestone Celebration at The Paley Center for Media on September 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Mariska Hargitay attends the "Law & Order: SVU" Television Milestone Celebration at The Paley Center for Media on September 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Mariska Hargitay is speaking out about an expected reversal by the U.S. Supreme Court of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that guaranteed the right to abortion nationwide.

The Law & Order: SVU star shared a long message on her Instagram condemning the "majority draft opinion" allegedly penned by Justice Samuel Alito that called the Roe v. Wade decision "egregiously wrong from the start."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hargitay, 58, wrote that her work on the recently wrapped 23rd season of Special Victims Unit has guided her thoughts as she navigates feeling "outraged" over the potential decision.

"The show has evolved over the years, but its overarching theme remains: the protection of the most vulnerable among us, and justice for all survivors," she wrote.

Hargitay, who stars as Detective Olivia Benson on the long-running NBC series, called the leaked opinion "immoral" and "unethical." She also explained how the ruling will "disproportionately affect" marginalized groups, including anyone who is unable to travel out of state for healthcare.

"Eliminating these rights will only increase the difficulties many of these groups already face, and those among them who often have the least, will suffer the most," the actress shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hargitay also took time to discuss the plight of those who become pregnant after a sexual assault, which she described as a "violent eradication of choice."

Multiple states, including Louisiana, Missouri, and South Dakota, have trigger laws in place that, were Roe federally reversed, would make assault victims who terminate a pregnancy criminally liable.

"First, a perpetrator makes decisions about a victim's body, followed by decisions made by a legislature," Hargitay wrote. "After an assault turns the victim's body into a crime scene, she could soon face the reality that without access to legal abortion, she cannot terminate a resulting pregnancy without turning her body into yet another crime scene."

Hargitay concluded her message, which she signed with her first name, by urging followers to join her in speaking out, stating: "The re-litigation of our rights must end."