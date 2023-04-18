Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Reunite with 'SVU' Alum Kelli Giddish to Film Season Finale

Kelli Giddish announced last August that she'd be stepping away from playing Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Published on April 18, 2023
Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish and Christopher Meloni are seen at film set of the 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kelli Giddish back on the scene as Law and Order: Special Victims Unit's Amanda Rollins.

SVU's is already filming its season 24 finale, and photos from set show the alum appearing alongside Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) and Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler). Reprising the role she played for 12 seasons, the 43-year-old actress was pictured in a tan trench coat as she walked alongside her former coworkers.

Kelli Giddish, Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay are seen at film set of the 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

PEOPLE confirmed Giddish would be stepping back into Rollins' shoes for the season finale after she departed SVU in the show's fall finale last December. Fans last saw her character have a happy ending of sorts on the series. Rollins tied the knot with Assistant District Attorney Dominic Carisi (Peter Scanavino), and her home life may be the focus of her return to SVU.

Rollins is apparently pregnant, and will share the joyful news as she lends her expertise on the season 24 finale, Entertainment Weekly first reported.

Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish and Christopher Meloni are seen at film set of the 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Giddish confirmed she was leaving SVU in August — after 12 years on the NBC crime drama.

"Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years," Giddish said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

"There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

