Mariska Hargitay Says It Feels 'Kind of Right' Being Considered Christopher Meloni's 'Second Wife'

"I don't think I'll be marrying him any time soon, but I am kind of like his second wife," the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress told PEOPLE of her costar

By
Lanford Beard
lanford beard
Lanford Beard

Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on September 20, 2022 12:58 AM
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay . Photo: Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty

Mariska Hargitay has a husband at home and on set!

While speaking to PEOPLE on Monday at the Law & Order season premiere red carpet in New York City ahead of the show's 24th season, the actress shared her feelings about being dubbed costar Christopher Meloni's "second wife" on Wikipedia.

Last week, Hargitay — who is not actually married to Meloni — was accidentally (or, more likely, purposely thanks to an enthusiastic fan) listed on Meloni's Wikipedia page as his wife alongside his real wife of 27 years, Sherman Williams.

"That is awesome," she said. "It's kind of right in a way, isn't it?"

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022
Chris Haston/NBC via Getty

"I mean, I don't think I'll be marrying him any time soon, but I am kind of like his second wife," she explained. "Wife, therapist, bestie, sister, mother."

Meloni similarly acknowledged "the fandom goes nuts" over his and Hargitay's onscreen chemistry, before wryly deadpanning: "I think the uber fans literally want our spouses to go away."

Hargitay, 58, and Meloni, 61, are both married in real life — just not to each other. In July, Meloni celebrated 27 years of marriage with Williams; Hargitay met husband Peter Hermann on the set of Law & Order: SVU, and they've been married for 18 years.

Meloni and Hargitay began working together on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 1999. Although Meloni left the series in 2011, he later returned to the franchise last year with his spin-off series Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Last week, the costars were in attendance for the 74th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

While presenting an award for lead actor in a comedy series, the two entertained the audience with a sketch in which they almost leaned in to kiss but quickly pulled away before announcing the category's nominees, teasing viewers who have long desired to see a romance blossom between their two onscreen characters.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hargitay told PEOPLE the Emmys bit came together so "quick" and was "effortless" given her close bond with Meloni.

"It was so much fun to just create together with shorthand," she said.

She added that the 2022 Emmys "felt like a party with a bunch of people I hadn't seen in a long time, but they're all sort of my favorites."

"And I get to go with my best friend," she said, referring to Meloni.

RELATED VIDEO: Mariska Hargitay on 'Effortless' Chemistry with Christopher Meloni: We 'Never Once' Tired of Each Other

Meloni and Hargitay also spoke about what it's been like to work so closely together during PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live preshow, co-hosted by Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons.

"It's effortless, and it's weird, and I always look at it as some sort of gift," Hargitay said at the time. "So much of it has to do with our shared sense of humor, shared perspective, our now history."

"We're very lucky," Meloni added.

As part of a historic crossover event, the squads from Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime will join forces in a supersized premiere this week.

The Law & Order three-show crossover event begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. on NBC.

Related Articles
chris meloni, mariska hargitay
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Cutest Friendship Photos
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Mariska Hargitay on 'Effortless' Chemistry with Christopher Meloni: We 'Never Once' Tired of Each Other
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Fight Off a Thief — and Nearly Kiss — at 2022 Emmys
Law & Order Stars Tease Historic Crossover as a 'True Event' — 'That's How We Roll,' Says Christopher Meloni
'Law & Order' Stars Tease Must-Watch Crossover Premiere — 'That's How We Roll,' Says Christopher Meloni
Mariska Hargitay (R) and husband actor Peter Hermann arrive at the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 28, 2007 in Los Angeles, California
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann's Relationship Timeline
Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni in the Grey Goose Suite at the 2021 US Open, Friday, Sep. 10, 2021 in Flushing, NY.
Christopher Meloni Surprises Mariska Hargitay as They Attend US Open with Their Spouses
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell attend the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
The Most Fun Cast Reunions at the 2022 Emmys
Jason Sudeikis accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Ted Lasso" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Emmy's Best Comedy Actor Jason Sudeikis Showered with Love from Fellow Nominees: 'Truly Flattered'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 04: Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann attend "Younger" Season 6 New York Premiere at William Vale Hotel on June 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Mariska Hargitay Celebrates 18th Anniversary with Peter Hermann: 'Grateful'
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Hannah Waddingham Predicts Fans Are 'Going to Fall in Love with' 'Hocus Pocus 2' 'More Than the First'
lizzo emmys
The Best Moments of the 2022 Emmy Awards
Kelli Giddish is seen at film set of the 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit' TV Series on August 17, 2022 in New York City.
'Law & Order: SVU' Star Kelli Giddish Exits Series After 12 Seasons
Ben Stiller, left, and Ella Stiller arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 12 Sep 2022
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Stops Emmys in Song After Historic Win: 'My Voice Belongs'
Quinta Brunson for Emmys Bit — After She Interrupts His Late-Night
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys Bit — After She Interrupts His Late-Night Monologue!
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Martin Short Says He 'Can't imagine' Pal Steve Martin 'Ever Retiring': 'I Hope Not'