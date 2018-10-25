Marion “Pooch” Hall could see prison time after allegedly endangering his child earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the Ray Donovan actor was charged with child abuse and driving under the influence, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced. He is scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday and could face a maximum of six years in state prison if convicted.

Reps for Hall did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The felony charges come just three weeks he was arrested for taking the wheel with his 2-year-old son on his lap.

Burbank Police responded to a call on Oct. 3 regarding a traffic collision. When officers arrived, witnesses reported seeing a man weaving in and out of traffic with a small child seated on his lap, the spokesperson told PEOPLE. One witness reported seeing the child’s hands on the steering wheel.

Marion "Pooch" Hall Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

RELATED: Ray Donovan Actor Marion ‘Pooch’ Hall Arrested, Charged with DUI and Endangering 2-Year-Old Son

The driver was identified as Hall, 44, who has played Daryll Donovan in the Showtime drama since 2013.

Hall ultimately collided with a parked vehicle and was detained at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported as a result of the collision. His son was released to the actor’s wife at the scene.

“Mr. Hall displayed obvious signs of alcohol intoxication and was unable to perform standardized field sobriety tests,” the spokesperson told PEOPLE after the incident. “Mr. Hall’s 2-year-old son was riding in the car with him at the time of the collision and was determined to have been riding in the vehicle unrestrained, as required by law.” RELATED VIDEO: Vince Vaughn Arrested for DUI in California: Reports After being placed under arrest, Hall — who police said was driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content — was taken to Burbank City Jail. He was released just one day later on Oct. 4.

The case is still under investigation by the Burbank Police Department.