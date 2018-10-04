Ray Donovan Actor Marion 'Pooch' Hall Arrested, Charged with DUI and Endangering 2-Year-Old Son

Ray Donovan star Marion “Pooch” Hall was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment, PEOPLE confirms.

A spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department tells PEOPLE officers responded to the 200 block of North Buena Vista Street at around 7:30 p.m. regarding a traffic collision.

According to the spokesperson, when officers arrived, witnesses reported seeing a man weaving in and out of traffic with a small child seated on his lap. One witness reported seeing the child’s hands on the steering wheel.

The driver was identified as Hall, 44, who has played Daryll Donovan in the Showtime drama since 2013.

According to the spokesperson, Hall ultimately collided with a parked vehicle and was detained at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence. There were no injuries reported as a result of the collision.

“Mr. Hall displayed obvious signs of alcohol intoxication and was unable to perform standardized field sobriety tests,” says the spokesperson. “Mr. Hall’s two-year-old son was riding in the car with him at the time of the collision and was determined to have been riding in the vehicle unrestrained, as required by law.”

According to the spokesperson, Hall was placed under arrest and booked for child endangerment and driving under the influence of alcohol. He is currently being held in the Burbank City Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail and is due in court on Friday. Charges against Hall are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Hall’s son was released to the actor’s wife at the scene, according to the spokesperson.

Reps for Hall and Showtime did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

TMZ was the first to report the news.