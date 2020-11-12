"There's a lot of dancing, some splits, some other stuff," Mario Lopez teased

Mario Lopez Says There Are 'Easter Eggs' Throughout Saved By the Bell Reboot: 'I'm Excited'

Mario Lopez is dropping more details about the highly anticipated Saved By the Bell reboot.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the 47-year-old actor spoke about Peacock's upcoming reboot of the beloved NBC sitcom, in which he played Bayside High School jock A.C. Slater.

"I'm excited about it," Lopez said. "We are premiering on Peacock the day before Thanksgiving. It's been over 30 years and I never thought we'd be able to revisit it, but I thought if we could do it in a fun, cool, clever kind of way, it would be fun."

Lopez went on to share more about his rebooted character, who reunites with Elizabeth Berkley's Jessie Spano at Bayside as the new gym teacher. There's he meets a slew of new faces, including Josie Totah, Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli, Haskiri Velazquez and Alycia Pascual-Pena.

"It's a lot of fun to see what he's become," Lopez said of his iconic character. "They did a very cool blend of mixing the nostalgia with the very 2020 version of the kids these days too. It's shot beautiful, single camera."

He added, "It was a lot of fun and just seeing everyone with the old gang, the OGs, and then with the new set of kids and kind of being in that teacher mentor role."

Image zoom Mario Lopez | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Although the reboot will be "primarily focused on the new kids," the original Bayside High students — including Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Zack Morris (who is now the governor of California), Lark Voorhies's Lisa Turtle and Tiffani Thiessen's Kelly Kapowski — will also play a major role in the storyline, Lopez said.

"They did it in a very clever way," Lopez added. "I'm excited about it."

Lopez also teased that there will be "a lot of little Easter Eggs" throughout the reboot. "There's a lot of dancing, some splits, some other stuff."

Image zoom Mario Lopez in the Saved by the Bell teaser | Credit: NBC

Lopez previously opened up about the reboot in May, telling PEOPLE "it's a little edgier" than the original, but "not naughty."

"It's going great," he said. "We have like two or three more episodes to go to finish it up and I think people are gonna like it."

"It's a little edgier and updated, but not naughty by all means," he teased. "It's a lot of fun and I'm having fun with it."

The original Saved by the Bell ran for four seasons on NBC from 1989 to 1993. The sitcom followed a group of high school friends, played by Gosselaar, Lopez, Berkley, Thiessen, Voorhes and Dustin Diamond.