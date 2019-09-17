Mario Lopez Says He 'Might Be Bringing Back the Mullet' for the Saved by the Bell Reboot

Saved by the Bell is making a comeback — and Mario Lopez‘s iconic mullet may very well be getting a reboot of its own.

On Tuesday, Lopez, who starred in the beloved sitcom as jock A.C. Slater, confirmed that he would be returning for the revival, which will air on NBCU’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock.

“The deal is being done,” he told Access Hollywood. “It’s gonna happen. We are going to be rebooting Saved By The Bell for the new NBC streaming platform.”

The actor, 45, also teased the return of his late ’80s/early ’90s hairdo. “I might be bringing back the mullet,” he said.

Image zoom Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED: Saved By the Bell TV Reboot in the Works for NBCU Streaming Platform

Since Saved by the Bell ended in 1993, the actor served as a host on NBC’s entertainment news show Extra for over a decade. In July, it was announced that Lopez would be leaving to join Access Hollywood.

Lopez will be joined by Elizabeth Berkley, who played Jessie Spano in the original series, for the reboot. They are the only cast members that have been confirmed thus far.

The reboot will air on Peacock, which is set to launch in April 2020, and will be headed by 30 Rock writer and Great News series creator Tracey Wigfield.

Image zoom Saved By The Bell Cast SAVED BY THE BELL -- "From Nurse to Worse" Episode 16 -- Air Date 12/15/1990 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater -- Photo by: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

RELATED: In Honor of Saved by the Bell’s 30th Anniversary, a Look Back at the Best Musical Moments from the Show

Back in May, Mark Paul Gosselaar didn’t rule out a reboot. “If it was a good product that I felt wouldn’t tarnish the original product, then yeah. I’m open to hearing anything,” said the actor, who played Zack Morris. However, he also admitted he’d be okay “never seeing a reboot ever again.”

Along with the Saved by the Bell reboot, Peacock will also be the new home to all episodes of The Office and Parks and Recreation, both of which currently stream on Netflix.

On the drama series side, Peacock is planning Dr. Death, based on the true-crime podcast, starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater; a Battlestar Galactica reboot from Mr. Robot and Homecoming EP Sam Esmale; the Brave New World adaptation starring Alden Ehrenreich and Demi Moore; Emmy Rossum’s post-Shameless TV project, a limited series called Angelyne; and One of Us Is Lying.

For comedy, there’s Rutherford Falls (starring Ed Helms, who develops with Mike Schur and Sierra Teller); Straight Talk from Rashida Jones and Jada Pinkett Smith; that Punky Brewster reboot; the new season of A.P. Bio; and a new movie spinoff for Psych.

NBC confirmed its library will include 30 Rock, Bates Motel, Battlestar Gallactica, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Chrisley Knows Best, Covert Affairs, Downton Abbey, Everyone Loves Raymond, Frasier, Friday Night Lights, House, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, King Of Queens, Married…With Children, Monk, Parenthood, Psych, Royal Pains, SNL, Superstore, The Real Housewives, Top Chef, Will & Grace, and a batch of movies.