"Bayside, it's where I finally felt like I belong. This place is magic," Mario Lopez's A.C. Slater says as he returns to Bayside High School

Mario Lopez & Elizabeth Berkley Are Back for Bayside's First Day in Saved By the Bell Reboot Trailer

Bayside High School is back in session!

In a new trailer for the upcoming Saved by the Bell reboot — which will air starting next month on Peacock — Mario Lopez's A.C. Slater, who is now Bayside's gym teacher, and Elizabeth Berkley's Jessie Spano reunite at the school along with a slew of new students.

“Yo mama — sorry, Dr. Mama,” A.C. Slater says to Jessie as he approaches her in the hallway.

“How do you think this year is gonna go for these new students?” she asks A.C., to which he quickly responds, "I'm psyched."

The clip then transitions to some of the new Saved by the Bell cast members, including Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) and her friend Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Pena).

"Why is everybody so rich?" Aisha asks as she and Daisy spot Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog) — the son of Saved By the Bell student Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) — and his fancy Corvette while walking through the parking lot on their first day of school.

Gosselaar will also be reprising his role as Zack, who serves as California's new governor.

The footage then shows Jamie Spano (Belmont Cameli) — Jessie's son — and another wealthy student Lexi (Josie Totah) as they discuss their weekend plans.

"Are you ready for my party Saturday night?" Jamie asks Lexi.

"I got DJ Khaled’s baby to make you a playlist ... it’s okay," she says.

"Time out — what is up with these kids?” Daisy says as an aside to the camera, shocked at how much money her classmates have.

The reboot follows Zack as the governor, who — after some political turmoil — decides to send students from a now-closed, low-income high school to some of the state’s best schools (AKA Bayside High).

"You only know how Bayside works for kids like you,” Daisy says to Mac and Lexi in the hallway, to which Lexi asks, "Hot kids?"

Daisy rolls her eyes and responds, "Privileged kids."

In a later scene, A.C. tells a student how meaningful Bayside was to him — and still is as an adult. "Bayside, it’s where I finally felt like I belong. This place is magic,” he says.

The new trailer also features clips of Tiffani Thiessen's Kelly Kapowski, A.C., Jessie, and Zack all reunited.

"The old gang back together again," John Michael Higgins, who plays Principal Toddman, says of the former castmembers.

In the final scene, A.C. is seen at a house party with Bayside kids when one student says to him, "You’re the man coach, when I grow up I want to be just like you — a single, childless adult, who parties with kids."

In May, Lopez opened up about the reboot, telling PEOPLE "it's a little edgier" but "not naughty."

"It's going great," Lopez shared with PEOPLE when asked about the project. "We have like two or three more episodes to go to finish it up and I think people are gonna like it."

"It's a little edgier and updated, but not naughty by all means," he teased. "It's a lot of fun and I'm having fun with it."

The original Saved by the Bell ran for four seasons on NBC from 1989 to 1993. The sitcom followed a group of high school friends, played by Gosselaar, Lopez, Berkley, Thiessen, Dustin Diamond, and Lark Voorhes.