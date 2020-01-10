Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Are 'Back at The Max' on Set of Saved by the Bell Reboot

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are having a blast from the past!

The former Saved by the Bell stars, who are slated to appear in the upcoming revival of the ’90s sitcom, shared with fans on Friday that they’ve just finished shooting a promo for the reboot.

The two stars teased what’s to come — including the reappearance of some classic characters from the show — in a behind-the-scene video taken from set and posted to Lopez’s Instagram.

In the clip, Lopez, 46, and Berkley, 47, can be seen sitting around a table inside the iconic The Max diner, where their characters hung out in the original series.

“We just shot our first scene — well, not really our first scene. It was like a promo,” Lopez shares.

“Talk about being in a time machine!” Elizabeth chimes in. “And I mean, I’m sorry, we look the same.”

“That’s what I’m talking about,” Lopez responds, high-fiving Berkley. “We’re all having fun!”

Lopez and Berkley will reprise their respective roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano in the new revival, which will air on NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming platform, Peacock.

Lopez caption the sneak peek video, “Back at The Max… #SBTB #FBF.”

The behind-the-scenes teaser comes after former castmate Mark-Paul Gosselaar confirmed his appearance in the revival.

The 45-year-old actor revealed he will be reprising his role as Zack Morris during a Television Critics Association event on Wednesday, telling the crowd, “Everybody can sleep well at night.”

The star also said that he believes Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski during Saved by the Bell‘s original run, “has been engaged with” about the project.

“It looks like you will have us in some capacity,” he added.

A representative for Thiessen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A spokesperson for NBCUniversal declined to comment.

This week, PEOPLE reported that that transgender actress Josie Totah has been cast in the lead role for the upcoming reboot. Her character is described as “a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Saved by the Bell revival will air on Peacock, which is set to launch in April 2020, and will be headed by 30 Rock writer and Great News series creator Tracey Wigfield.