The Saved By the Bell star said he was "feeling strong" as he documented the birthday sweat session on Instagram

Mario Lopez Celebrates His 48th Birthday Shirtless at the Boxing Gym: 'Age Ain't Nothing But a Number'

Mario Lopez attends the 28th Annual Race To Erase MS: Drive-In Gala at Rose Bowl on June 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California.

Mario Lopez attends the 28th Annual Race To Erase MS: Drive-In Gala at Rose Bowl on June 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California.

48 never looked so good!

A shirtless Mario Lopez celebrated his 48th birthday on Sunday by working on his fitness. The Saved By The Bell star shared a video on Instagram to document the birthday sweat session at the boxing gym.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"48 years old today. Feeling strong, still," the TV host said to the camera. "Did like six rounds of sparring with these fools … That's what's up. Age ain't nothing but a number. Let's do this. Have a great day."

"Celebrating another year today.... #AgeAintNuthinButANumber #Almost5thLevel #Thankful #48," he added in the caption.

Mario's pal Mark Wahlberg showed love for the birthday boy in the comments with emojis: "🙌❤️🙌."

Meanwhile, his wife Courtney Lopez reacted to the post with a flirty message, writing, "I have the sexiest husband. Happy birthday baby. Love you more than you know. ♥️🎉🎁🥊."

Courtney also shared a separate birthday tribute for her husband, featuring three throwback photos of Mario.

"It's my kings birthday!! Happy birthday baby. I love you more and more every single day. 🥊🎉🎁," she wrote.

The Holiday in Handcuffs actor's birthday festivities kicked off a day earlier on Saturday when Mario shared a snapshot of the couple watching the heavyweight boxing showdown between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"Drinks are flowing in Las Vegas for Fight Night!" he captioned the post, adding hashtags, "#FuryWilder3 #HeavyweightChampionshipOfTheWorld."

Mario Lopez Instagram Credit: Mario Lopez/Instagram

In April, the parents of three got candid about their sex life on Lisa Vanderpump's Overserved series.

"Oh my gosh, it's all about the quickie now," Mario said, before revealing their 11-year-old daughter Gia walked in on them. "This was so traumatic, our daughter walked in on us the other day," he said.

Courtney then chimed in and revealed that she and her husband decided to get intimate in their guest bedroom for "a little getaway," as Mario described it.

Thinking that Gia was busy with school work, Courtney said she and Mario thought they were in the clear as it only takes "however many minutes" with Mario quickly jumping in to defend himself, saying, "Wait, that didn't come out right!"

RELATED VIDEO: Mario Lopez Joins Daughter Gia Francesca Lopez in the Elena of Avalor Recording Studio

Courtney said there were also movers in the home at the time relocating furniture, so she and Mario did not lock the guest room door, thinking that they were safe from being bothered.

But as Courtney revealed, "[Gia] came to look for us and opened the door," before Mario added, "So this is the worst thing, right? I was like lightning with the covers."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After the awkward encounter, Mario said that he wanted to speak openly with his eldest child about what she saw. "I said, 'I got to go talk to her,' but we couldn't find her for like an hour," Mario said.

Eventually, the actor did find his daughter and said he asked to have an open and honest conversation with her.