Marilu Henner Has Found the Key to Great Sex at 70: 'Vision 'and' Heat'

Marilu Henner is sharing one of her secrets to a great sex life.

The Taxi star explained what keeps it exciting at 70 — and it's more than just a physical attraction. While speaking to PEOPLE about the recent book release, Grease, Tell Me More, Tell Me More, Henner revealed what she's learned in her third marriage to publisher Michael Brown.

"There's a line in The Little Prince where Antione de Saint-Exupéry wrote that love isn't gazing into each other's eyes, it's 'looking outward together in the same direction,'" Henner says. "I added: 'with their hands on each other's you-know-what.'"

Of her past relationships, Henner says, "One of my marriages was all heat. The other one was all vision.'"

Marilu Henner. Victoria Stevens

Brown — Henner's third husband after Frederic Forrest and Robert Lieberman — proved to be the perfect combination.

"With my third, Mr. Vision and Heat showed up. And that made all the difference," she explains. "My husband and I are hot for each other. Even when I'm mad at him, I still think he's sexy. We always joke we can still have our five-show weekends."

Marilu Henner with her husband Michael Brown and sons Joey and Nick. Robert Lieberman

Looking back at some of her Hollywood romances, Henner shares that she stayed close with her former lovers.

After meeting John Travolta when they starred together in the original Broadway production of Grease, they enjoyed a long-lasting relationship and remain friends.

The two bonded over the fact they each came from big families. But he wasn't her only A-list love story.

John Travolta and Marilu Henner. James Andanson/Sygma/Getty

"Johnny [Travolta] and I connected instantly. We met when we were both in Grease and dated on and off for about 13 years. We always stayed friends," Henner says. "Tony [Danza] and I had a hot little thing right away. I knew the first day we met something was going to happen."

"We talk all the time," she adds of Danza, 71. "Sometimes when a relationship ends, it's hard not to look back and think, 'I'd like to stay close.' I never stopped caring about people I once loved."

Marilu Henner and Tony Danza on Taxi. Everett

Among several new projects in the works, Marilu is launching a national tour this fall with her one woman show, Marilu Henner: Music & Memories, opening the season in Palm Springs at The Purple Room on Sept. 2 and 3.

