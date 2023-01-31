Mariel Molino Gushes Over Her 'Genuine' 'Watchful Eye' Costar Amy Acker: 'She's Become Like a Mother'

"Sometimes, I don't even have time to cook so she'll be like, 'I've made you some dinner,'" Molino shares of her "Chef Boyardee" costar on the new Freeform series

By
Published on January 31, 2023 08:00 AM
Mariel Molino, Amy Acker
Mariel Molino and Amy Acker. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Mariel Molino's experience shooting The Watchful Eye felt like home with some help from costar Amy Acker.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her lead role on the new Freeform series, which premiered on Monday, 30-year-old Molino opened up about the relationships she's built with the cast.

"Amy Acker is a treat — and nothing like what her character is like. She is the sweetest, kindest, most genuine person. She's become like a mother to me in Vancouver," Molino says of Acker, 46.

"Sometimes, I don't even have time to cook so she'll be like, 'I've made you some dinner,'" she continues. "I'll come over to her house and she's literally like Chef Boyardee — she's such a good chef, she'll whip up a pot roast or a bolognese sauce that's been cooking for three hours."

MARIEL MOLINO, AMY ACKER
Kailey Schwerman/Freeform

In The Watchful Eye, Molino plays Elena Santos, a young woman with a complicated past who maneuvers her way into working as a live-in nanny for a wealthy family at The Greybourne in Manhattan.

The family consists of an architect named Mathew (Warren Christie) and his son Jasper (Henry Joseph Samiri) after the death of Mathew's wife. Meanwhile, Acker plays Mathew's hyper-involved sister-in-law. Elena, however, quickly learns that she's not the only one in the building with secrets and ulterior motives.

"People do complicated things to reach a better quality of life. For not only themselves, but for their family," Molino explains.

Working with the rest of the cast, Molino says, helped bring "beautiful moments of levity" to the show — even with the "complicated" and "manipulative" nature of her character.

"With Ginny [Aliyah Royale], she's able to let certain walls come down. With Scott [Jon Ecker], there's this playful, sexy side," she shares. "Then with Matthew [Warren Christie], there's almost like a yearning to drop everything and become a princess."

She continues, "Working with Kelly Bishop was a dream come true. Such a pinch me moment. [She's] someone I grew up watching on my TV so to be able to work with her... I mean, she is such a pro and delivers every line with precision and intention. It makes you nervous."

The Watchful Eye will offer several twists and turns before viewers find out who is and isn't "all that good."

To find out what happens, Molino urges fans to tune in. "We know it's going to be a ride," she says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The Watchful Eye airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform.

Related Articles
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Amy Acker attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's "American Underdog" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Amy Acker Says 'Nothing Is What It Seems' in Upcoming Freeform Series 'The Watchful Eye'
Jeremy Allen White accepts the Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "The Bear" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
'The Bear' 's Jeremy Allen White Is 'Incredibly Grateful' for Globes Win, Tells Wife 'I Love You Deep in My Bones'
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Character: ‘She Did Her Own Thing’
'Daisy Jones & The Six' TV Show: Everything to Know
Ginny & Georgia
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli celebrate the Olivia Jade X Sephora Collection Palette Collaboration Launching Online at Sephora.com on December 14, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Lori Loughlin's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in episode 102 of Wednesday
The Cast of 'Wednesday': Everything to Know
Jeannie Mai Jenkins America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Reflects on 'America's Test Kitchen' Hosting Gig: 'Food Is a Great Connector'
Emily in Paris
The Best Original Series on Netflix to Stream Now
Lennie James as Morgan Jones - Fear the Walking Dead, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee - The Walking Dead: Dead City, Nico Tortorella as Felix - The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Terry Crews as Joe - Tales of the Walking Dead
A Complete Guide to Every 'Walking Dead' Spin-Off Show
jeremy white, the bear
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
B. J. Novak (L) and Mindy Kaling attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Friendship Timeline
ted danson
Ted Danson's Life in Photos
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak at the HBO Post-Emmy Awards Reception held at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Mindy Kaling Recalls 'Genuinely Scary' Moment a Man Broke into B.J. Novak's Car While She Was Pregnant
Freddie Prinze, Jr. and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the "Boys and Girls" New York City Premiere on June 13, 2000 at Kips Bay Theatre in New York City.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Relationship Timeline
Katie Maloney (L) and Tom Schwartz attend Katie's Pucker and Pout launch party at Frederic Fekkai Hair Salon on July 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's Relationship Timeline