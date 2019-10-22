Marie Osmond Says 'I Thought I Was Gay’ After Being Sexually Abused: Men 'Made Me Sick'

Marie Osmond says she questioned her sexuality after being sexually abused at a young age.

During Tuesday’s episode of The Talk, the co-hosts discussed the backlash against Miley Cyrus for saying that people “don’t have to be gay” to find a good man during an Instagram live with boyfriend Cody Simpson.

Osmond, 60, told co-hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Eve that she “might have a different take” on the topic.

“I share my life here, but when I was 8 or 9, I actually thought I was gay,” she said . “And the reason is because I had been sexually abused to the point that men … they made me sick. I didn’t trust them, I didn’t like them.”

The singer continued, “So when I hear her say that, there was a point in my life that I thought, well, I had so many body issues and different things, and I was looking at women and I thought, ‘Well, why am I looking at women? I must be gay.’ “

“And then I realized, because I am a thinker, ‘Why did God give me all these great brothers and why did he give me this amazing father?’ ” she added. “And truly, they changed my opinion on men, which made me feel that it was something I was going through. So I’m not saying anything about anybody, I’m saying that with her statement and my life, personally that changed the way I looked at myself.”

Osmond first revealed that she had been sexually abused as a child in her 2001 memoir Behind the Smile. (She did not identify her abusers but said they were not family members.)

On Sunday, Cyrus, 26, drew criticism for her Instagram live with her 22-year-old Australian singer boyfriend. During it, she told her followers, “There are good men out there guys, don’t give up.” (She dated Kaitlynn Carter before Simpson, and shortly after separating from husband Liam Hemsworth.)

“You don’t have to be gay,” she added. “There are good people with d— out there, you just gotta find them. You gotta find a d— that’s not a d—, you know what I mean?”

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer also said in the video, “I know, I thought I had to be gay because all guys are evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that happen to have d—.”

“I only ever met one, and he’s on this live,” she added, referring to Simpson, who smiled at her comment.

Cyrus’ comments quickly drew the ire of the LGBTQ community, who took issue with the singer’s remark that people “don’t have to be gay.” The following day, she clarified her comments on Twitter.

“I was talking s— about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality,” she wrote. “You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of.”