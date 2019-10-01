Marie Osmond Says Son Michael Was 'Bullied Very Heavily' Before He Died by Suicide

Marie Osmond says her son Michael was “bullied very heavily” before he died by suicide in 2010.

“I have never spoken about this before,” Osmond said on Tuesday’s episode of The Talk. “So, my son who died, he was bullied.”

Osmond add that Michael “was bullied very heavily up until the time” he died by suicide “because of his sobriety,” adding that she still has “the texts.”

“I mean they are horrendous, and I never took action against. But, I can tell you, honestly, I believe that that was a big component in him just feeling overwhelmed and that he didn’t fit in. I never took action against the three kids. I know who they are.”

While Osmond never confronted Michael’s bullies, she believes the behavior should be addressed in hopes that it will prevent another child from taking their own life.

“Maybe it’s not a bad idea to have some kind of consequence because it’s getting out of hand,” Osmond shared.

Michael, one of Osmond’s eight children and one of five she adopted with second husband Brian Blosil, died by suicide in February 2010. He was 18.

“My family and I are devastated and in deep shock by the tragic loss of our dear Michael and ask that everyone respect our privacy during this difficult time,” she said in a statement at the time.

Michael had previously entered a rehab facility in 2007 for undisclosed reasons, but by 2009, Osmond told PEOPLE he was thriving, and was earning good grades in his final year of high school.

Marie Osmond and her son Michael

“My son Michael is an amazing young man, shown through his courage in facing his issues,” Osmond said in 2007.

Last month, Osmond opened up about the aftermath of her son’s death, explaining she’s still grieving.

“You know, I don’t think you’re ever through it,” she told CBS Sunday Morning of Michael.

“I think God gives you respites, and then all of a sudden it’ll hit you like the day it did. The ripple effect is so huge, what you leave behind.”

Marie Osmond

The singer opened up about the circumstances surrounding his death in November 2010 and revealed Michael was battling depression.

“When I heard him say to me, I have no friends, it brought back when I went through depression, because you really feel so alone,” she told Oprah Winfrey. “I’m not a depressed person, but I understand that place, that darkness … I told him, I said, ‘Mike, I’m gonna be there Monday and it’s gonna be OK.’ But depression doesn’t wait ‘til Monday.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.