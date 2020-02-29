The Talk's Marie Osmond Explains Why She Plans to Leave Her Fortune to Charity After Her Death

Marie Osmond is opening up about her decision to leave her fortune to charity.

On Friday, the 60-year-old singer discussed her future plans for her finances on The Talk, explaining to her co-hosts that she finds it a “disservice to hand“ over her finances to her children.

“I’m not leaving any money to my children. Congratulations kids,“ Osmond said of her six children from her marriages to Stephen Craig and Brian Blosil.

“My husband and I decided, I think you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children and that’s the ability to work,” she explained of her decision with current husband Craig.

Osmond continued, “You see it a lot in rich families, where the kids, they don’t know what to do and so they get in trouble. Let them be proud of what they make and I’m going to give mine to my charity.”

Several of Osmond’s co-hosts disagreed with her decision with Sheryl Underwood arguing that if a child comes from a family of wealth, they already “value and understand money“ as well as have a “healthy respect for money.“

Sharon Osbourne also disagreed with Osmond, attesting that her combined fortune with husband Ozzy Osbourne should “stay in the Osbourne family.“

“[Everything] he’s written, and kept us all in the lifestyle that we love, goes to my children,” the mom of three added of Ozzy’s music career.

“And his name and likeness goes to my children. Because you leave your name and likeness, and I don’t want someone that never met my husband owning his name and likeness, and selling T-shirts everywhere and whatever,“ Osbourne explained.

