The Talk’s Marie Osmond Opens Up About Remarrying Her First Husband: ‘God Has His Timing’

Marie Osmond knows all about fresh starts.

The Talk co-host is happily wed to husband Stephen Craig — for the second time. “Nothing is an accident,” Osmond, 59, who remarried Craig in 2011, 26 years after their divorce, tells PEOPLE. “I am a spiritual person. So [I believe] God has his timing.”

Now, the actress and singer, who stars in Lifetime’s The Road Home for Christmas, premiering Oct. 26, opens up about finding true love, again.

Osmond was just 22 and fresh off of her smash hit variety series, Donny & Marie, when she first married Craig, whom she had met as a teen.

Less than a year later, the couple welcomed their son Stephen, now 36. At the same time, Osmond, who had been performing since she was a young teen, found herself at a crossroads in her professional life.

“Everyone was telling me my career was over,” she says. And eventually, her marriage to Craig “had some trouble,” and they called it quits in 1985.

“All of a sudden I’m a single mom and I don’t know how I’m going to pay my rent, let alone feed my kid,” Osmond says. “So I decided I had to get back to work.”

Undaunted, Osmond recalls buying potential stage looks from the Limited Express and hand sewing sequins onto the costumes. Within two years, Osmond found herself at the top of the country music charts with a revitalized career, and married for the second time, to actor Brian Blosil.

Reflecting on her marriage to Blosil, which ended in 2007 (the exes share six children; Osmond’s son Michael died in 2010 at the age of 19), the star admits she rushed into the relationship.

“You have to be so careful not to jump into a relationship after you’ve been through a sad one,” she says. “You really need time on your own. And you need to know that you’re a good person in order to find a good person.”

After her painful divorce from Blosil, “I never wanted to be married again,” Osmond reveals. “I was like, ‘I’m fine, I’m good!’ ” So when she reconnected with Craig through their son Stephen, it was an unexpected surprise.

“The thing about a second marriage is that you realize things you thought were so important, aren’t,” says Osmond. “I love being with my husband. He is the sweetest man I know. He lives to serve and really listens to people’s needs.”

Still, the iconic performer, whose Donny & Marie show will wrap its 11th and final year in Las Vegas this fall, says her son Stephen was initially a “little scared” of his parents getting back together after so many years.

Eventually, “Stephen was getting married and we [realized] we can’t go to our son’s wedding and not be married,” says Osmond. “So we got married a few months before he did. He joked that he never thought it would happen, but it did!”

The Road Home for Christmas premieres on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. The Talk airs weekdays (2 p.m. ET) on CBS.