Marie Osmond Is Leaving The Talk After 1 Year as Co-Host

Marie Osmond said in a statement that she is "looking forward to spending more time with [husband Steve Craig] and visiting all the kids/grandkids"

Osmond's exit from the CBS daytime talk show comes one year after she took over the position from former co-host Sara Gilbert, Deadline reported Wednesday.

CBS said in a statement to the outlet that Osmond will be missed.

"Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience," the network's statement said. "We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors."

The Talk is co-hosted by Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

Osmond, 60, added in a statement to Deadline that she is looking forward to working on new projects with executive producer John Redmann, who also recently left The Talk.

Cast of The Talk

"One of the highlights of my year at The Talk was working with my dear friend John Redmann, and I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing," Osmond said.

The singer is also looking forward to adjusting to life as an empty nester, she added to Deadline.

"Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!!" Osmond said. "So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids."

Osmond and her husband Steve Craig — whom she remarried 26 years after their divorce — share son Stephen, now 37. Osmond shares six other children with ex-husband Brian Blosil. Their son Michael died in 2010 at the age of 19.