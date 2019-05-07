Marie Osmond Is Joining The Talk as New Co-Host: 'I Am Thrilled to Now Call This My Day Job'

Marie Osmond has a new gig!

The singer is joining The Talk as a new co-host replacing Sara Gilbert, CBS announced Tuesday.

“It is such a joy for me to be joining THE TALK in September. After guest co-hosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job,” she said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Sharon, Sheryl, Eve and Carrie Ann, who are such smart, strong, talented women whom I immensely respect. I cannot wait to share this exciting new chapter with the viewers and the CBS family.”

Osmond, 59, officially joins for season 10 alongside Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Eve.

In April, Gilbert announced that she is leaving the CBS talk show after nine years to focus on her career as an actress and a producer.

“I’m nervous. This is hard to do and something that I have been struggling with for a while and going back and forth. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of the season,” said Gilbert, 44. Her last show will be Aug. 2.

Gilbert helped create The Talk and has served as a co-host and executive producer on the daytime series since its premiere in October 2010. In 2016, she won a Daytime Emmy when the show was named outstanding entertainment talk show.

For Osmond, the timing of her new job couldn’t be any better. She and her brother Donny revealed in March they are ending their longtime Las Vegas residency after over a decade of performing. The last show will be Nov. 16.

But this isn’t the last viewers will see of Gilbert. “This is a place that I love and a place where I’m extremely happy. I love the hosts, I love the crew, I love our staff, I am so grateful to the audience for letting me in your homes everyday. It’s been such an honor,” she concluded. “I’m not going anywhere yet, I’ll be here the rest of the season. I will come back as co-host, you’re not going to get rid of me. I’ll be around.”

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.