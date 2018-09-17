The 100 Star Marie Avgeropoulos Charged with Misdemeanor Domestic Violence Against Boyfriend

Andrew Chin/Getty
Natalie Stone
September 17, 2018 04:03 PM

More than a month after her arrest, Marie Avgeropoulos has been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

The 100 actress, 32, was charged with one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, boyfriend or child’s parent, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Avgeropoulos’ arraignment was scheduled for Monday in Glendale.

Shortly after midnight on Aug. 5, Avgeropoulos and her boyfriend, 41, began arguing while driving on the 134 freeway in Los Angeles. She was accused of striking him multiple times in the head, neck and arm, resulting in minor injuries, according to the D.A.’s Office.

Marie Avgeropoulos
Glendale Police Department

Her boyfriend called 911 and Avgeropoulos was arrested at 1:15 a.m. by the Glendale Police Department and booked just over an hour later at 2:27 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records. She was released later that morning at 10:43 a.m. on $50,000 bail.

If she is convicted, Avgeropoulos, who has starred as Octavia Blake on The 100 since 2014, faces up to 364 days in county jail.

Her case remains under investigation.

