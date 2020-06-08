Mariah Carey Crashes Schitt's Creek Cast's 'Dear Class of 2020' Sketch to Sing 'Hero'

"Moira, darling, I hope you didn't mind that I jumped in like that. You all sounded so good that I had to get in on it," said the singer when she joined the characters

Mariah Carey sang her way into the ultimate Schitt's Creek cameo!

On Sunday, during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" broadcast, the cast of the fan-favorite comedy series reprised their roles to congratulate graduates while social distancing.

In the sketch, the Rose family at the heart of the show — siblings David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) and parents Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Moira (Catherine O'Hara) — address viewers, thanking teachers and commending students during a Zoom video call.

After welcoming the extended ensemble cast, the characters joined in singing "Hero," the 1993 song by Carey, who surprised fans when she patched into the group call to hammer home the inspiring tune.

"Moira, darling, I hope you didn't mind that I jumped in like that," said Carey, 50. "You all sounded so good that I had to get in on it."

"I think I'm having a heart attack!" shouted David, whose fandom for the Grammy winner is a long-running joke for the character on the show, which concluded in March after six seasons.

"To all the teachers and professors — especially the ones who had to deal with students like me who never really showed up to school on time — you rose to the occasion and helped these students reach the finish line," said Carey.

"And to the students who had to deal with this bleak moment," she continued, "congratulations on this historic accomplishments."

"To all the teachers and students, you are so appreciated. And I just want to say, Class of 2020 — you made it!" Carey added, as her 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, joined their mom in the spotlight at home.

Before ending the clip, Carey sang a snippet of her song "Always Be My Baby" to David, who fainted at the starstruck moment. In the series finale of Schitt's Creek, Patrick (Noah Reid) sings the love song to David at their wedding.

A fan of the show, Carey tweeted in April that she had a lot of emotions while watching the scene, sharing the sweet clip and writing: "Spoilers!!!! But... OMG!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

Following the series finale, creator and star Dan Levy, 36, wrote an emotional note to fans, calling the show the "love of my life for the past seven years."

"Getting to tell these stories, build these characters, and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful," he wrote.