Maria Menounos Reveals How Her 'Bucket List' Item Led to More Christmas Movie Roles: 'I Got the Bug'

The journalist and actress appeared in Lifetime's The Holiday Fix Up in 2021, and will return this year in The Holiday Dating Guide, premiering on Saturday

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on December 16, 2022 12:00 PM

Santa brought Maria Menounos exactly what she wanted last year.

"It was on my bucket list last year to do a Christmas movie. I put it on my vision board last year and it happened," Menounos, 44, tells PEOPLE. "And then I got the bug."

After appearing in Lifetime's The Holiday Fix Up alongside Jana Kramer and Ryan McPartlin in 2021, Menounos will star in The Holiday Dating Guide as a dating coach who needs to prove her advice really works in just 12 days in order to land a book deal.

Menounos says Dating Guide has "a How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days kind of vibe," and she was thrilled to be a part of the project, especially knowing how much happiness Lifetime's holiday movies bring to viewers.

"It's a beautiful spirit," she says. "I just love what it means to people at the holidays. I know I needed it last year going through my first holiday season without my mom, so I know what it means for people at this time to have something uplifting and joyous to get to watch."

The Holiday Dating Guide's Maria Menounos Calls Starring in a Christmas Movie a Dream Come True
A+E Networks

In addition to her mom, the Heal Squad host lost her uncle last year. She admits that spending the holidays without some of her loved ones has been challenging.

"This year, we felt the emptiness and the loss in a different way," Menounos says. "I was like, 'Next year, we're going to honor them and talk about them at the table. We're going to do a toast for them. And we're going to be intentional about it.' But it takes time to be able to get there."

Honoring her late loved ones is just one way Menounos plans to spend the holidays.

She and her husband Kevin Undergaro have also been celebrating by "watching every Christmas movie," hosting a holiday party and going to Disney. "We go all out at Christmas," she says.

The Holiday Dating Guide's Maria Menounos Calls Starring in a Christmas Movie a Dream Come True
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

This year, Menounos says she and AfterBuzz TV creator Undergaro, 55, plan on "doing the most Christmasy thing that is possible: we're going on a reindeer safari!"

Later in the month, the couple will celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary. But they don't have any major plans to mark the milestone.

"Kevin and I forget our anniversary every year, because we kind of have two," the actress admits. "We have New Year's Eve, and then we have Oct. 5 or 6, we got married in Greece. Then thankfully, the world saw us get married on New Year's Eve, so somebody will remind us."

Despite being together for over two decades, Menounos says her and Undergaro's marriage has "changed a lot, actually." She adds, "It really brought us closer together, even though I didn't think that was possible. It's a different kind of journey."

The Holiday Dating Guide's Maria Menounos Calls Starring in a Christmas Movie a Dream Come True
A+E Networks

She also credits their "solid friendship" as the key to their successful relationship.

"You need a foundation that you can always come back to," the journalist says. "That's what has helped Kevin and I all these years is, we're best friends, ride or dies. If you have a good foundation, you can withstand anything."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Holiday Dating Guide premieres on Lifetime Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Jana Kramer Holiday Season
Jana Kramer Is Making 'Awesome Amazing' Christmas Memories with Kids Following Divorce: 'So Fun'
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello
11 Celebrity Couples Who Got Married or Engaged Over the Christmas Holidays
Nicole Richie Etsy
Nicole Richie's Etsy Holiday Gift Guide Is Full of Her Favorite 'Handmade' Gifts That 'Really Mean Something'
nick carter juggling parenting with tour life
Nick Carter Says He Feels Like 'Clark Griswold' During Christmas with His 3 Kids
Happiest Season - 2020
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Hulu in 2022
Alien Xmas, Elf Day, A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
The Best Kids' Christmas Movies to Stream
Behind the Scenes Reindeer Games Homecoming Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening
Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening Reunite for a Steamy Christmas Movie: 'There's a Lot of Kissing!'
Kelsey and Spencer Grammer
How Kelsey Grammer and Daughter Spencer's Christmas Movie Helped Heal Their Strained Relationship
Great American Family's Christmas
What Is Great American Family? Everything to Know About the Hallmark Channel Competitor
THE SANTA CLAUSE, Eric Lloyd, Tim Allen, 1994, ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
Spencer Grammer
Spencer Grammer Shares What Happened When She Was Stabbed in 2020: 'Everybody Else Got It Wrong'
Thomas Kail (L) and Michelle Williams attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Michelle Williams Is 'Excited' Daughter, 17, Will Help Get Her Younger Kids Into Christmas Spirit
Merry Swissmas - Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon
Lifetime's 2022 Christmas Movie Lineup Stars Rita Moreno, Kelsey Grammer, Jana Kramer and More
Candace Cameron Bure photographed by Melissa Coulier
Candace Cameron Bure Says Great American Family Projects Will Focus on 'Traditional Marriage'
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Relationship Timeline
"Money Monster" - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
George Clooney and Amal Clooney's Relationship Timeline