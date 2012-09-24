Whitney Port, Maria Menounos, Joel Madden and Mena Suvari want to raise awareness about donating blood

Maria Menounos, Whitney Port Become Zombies for a Good Cause

Maria Menounos, Whitney Port, Mena Suvari and Joel Madden are dying for a new look. Literally!

As part of AMC, which airs The Walking Dead, and American Red Cross’s joint effort to raise awareness about donating blood, they are among the celebrities who are participating in The American Red Cross Zombie Blood Drive campaign.

Their zombie-fied pictures will run on the air in a public zombie announcement (PZA) on AMC, and online at the network’s campaign site, amcgiveblood.com.

Elisabeth Röhm, Jimmy Smits and The Black Keys are also featured in the series.