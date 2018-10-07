Maria Menounos Shares Breathtaking Photos of Her Big Greek Wedding: 'Truly a Magical Fairytale'

Maria Menounos tied the knot in Kalamata, Greece on Saturday — and if the pictures are anything to go by, she had a celebration for the ages.

The TV personality, 40, is sharing all the glamorous behind-the-scenes moments from her festive second ceremony with Keven Undergaro, 50, whom she initially wed last year in a surprise wedding during Fox’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

On Instagram, Menounos posted a picture of the happy couple cutting open a massive, berry-covered cake. “Truly a magical fairytale,” she wrote.

In other photos in her slideshow post, Menounos showed off her lemon-filled decor, complete with a scrumptious yellow cake with a multi-color top layer, cheerful lemon centerpieces, yellow plants, yellow-hued drinks and pastries.

“I literally did not expect what I just walked into,” she said on her Instagram Story. “I said I wanted some lemons on the tables. I didn’t mean put lemon trees everywhere. This is insane.”

In fact, the wedding — for which she used the hashtag #mariaandkevensbigfatgreekwedding — was decked out with 1,500 lemons!

Naming the people who made her special day possible, she added in a post, “Huge Thanks to @catering.dipnosofistirion @dimitrisskarmoutsos for the most amazing food and for making every dream come true. Everything I had hoped for you took to a level I couldn’t even imagine. Thank you to both Dimitris!”

On her Instagram Story, Menounos kept fans in the loop as she got ready for the big day. In her veil, she said, “My cousin Nikki let us use her apartment. Literally Nikki there were about 1,000 people in your house, I just want you to know. Literally 1,000 people. I love you. Thank you.”

In another video, her family sang as Menounos held her veil. “Very homey,” she said. “We’re very chill here.”

Menounos also provided a peek at her major entrance as she and Undergaro arrived at the church in a carriage surrounded by a swarm of people, and she later shared the joyful dancing at the ceremony.

Following the wedding, she reminisced on her Instagram Story with friends. “Literally the most delicious food I’ve ever eaten in my life,” she gushed. “Wasn’t the cheese pie the best?”

Before the wedding, she took a moment to reflect on Instagram.

“I’ve been planning this for maybe a month but really been planning this for a long time in my heart because I always wanted to return to Greece and do our wedding here,” she said. “Greece means so much to us and our village and our roots and I’m so beyond thankful to all of our friends who put this together.”

“Honestly I feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” she continued. “I have the best husband, I have the best family, nothing is without its problems and nothing’s perfect but I am so blessed and so so happy today that we get to do this amazing wedding in this beautiful village that I want to move to although I think Keven may divorce me and that would kind of suck.”

For Menounos’ first wedding, the bride wore a Pronovias strapless lace “Randala”-designed gown with a matching lace detachable coat, while Undergaro opted for a Ralph Lauren tux. The two exchanged their own vows with rings by Jean Doussett while their parents, including Menounos’ mom, Litsa, who is battling stage-4 brain cancer, watched nearby.

“I really truly believe that it’s taken us this long [to get married] because of the pressures of putting a wedding together,” Menounos, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in summer 2017, told PEOPLE at the time. “I’ve always wanted it to be super intimate and even though this is the opposite, we can only invite our immediate family, so the pressure of who to invite is gone. This was just so perfect.”