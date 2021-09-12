"It’s painful. There’s nothing else I can say other than it sucks,” Maria Menounos shared with PEOPLE at the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Queens

Maria Menounos Mourns the Loss of Her Mother 4 Months Later: 'I Can Feel Her Kind of Guiding Me'

Maria Menounos attends the "Once Upon A Time In Queens" Los Angeles Premiere at NeueHouse Los Angeles on September 10, 2021 in Hollywood, California.

It's been four months since Maria Menounos lost her mother to cancer, but she's certainly not forgotten.

The TV personality opened up to PEOPLE about how she's coping after her mom Litsa died due to stage-four brain cancer in May at the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Queens in Los Angeles on Friday.

"I'm good. I'm mostly good. It sucks. There's no way around it," she shared. "You just have to go through with it and deal with it and it's just, now I just try to talk to her. I can feel her kind of guiding me in some ways."

In fact, Menounos, 43, even revealed plans to connect with her late mother on the other side thanks to a psychic.

"It's funny, I had a psychic reach out to me and there was a moment recently where I was crying with Keven [Undergaro] and I said that I think I'm ready to make a call and connect with her. Talk with somebody who can connect with her," she explained. "That next morning I get a phone call and it's like 'your mom was connecting with me and she wants to talk to you.' And I was like 'whoa'. So I'm going to talk to her next Saturday. I'm very excited."

Unfortunately for the entire Menounos family, Litsa's death wasn't their only recent loss.

"It's painful. There's nothing else I can say other than it sucks. Then I had to put her dog down. That was brutal because I had to take him from my Dad. There's one more thing now leaving him. That was brutal. It's life," said Menounos.

Still, she remained in good spirits as she enjoyed the company of others at the NeueHouse film premiere, which was also attended by Jimmy Kimmel, Julie Bowen, Oscar Nunez, and Rob Morrow.