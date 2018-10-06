Maria Menounos Throws Wedding Celebration in Greece 10 Months After New Year's Eve Nuptials

Maria Menounos has tied the knot with Keven Undergaro again!

After saying “I do” in an impromptu New Year’s Eve ceremony last year, Menounos, 40, and Undergaro, 50, celebrated their love in another ceremony on Saturday, PEOPLE has confirmed.

For her second ceremony, the TV journalist swapped the couple’s first wedding‘s Times Square venue for her family’s homeland of Greece.

Leading up to the big day, Menounos told Us Weekly — which first reported the wedding news — that her father was planning the nuptials, jokingly calling him a “bridezilla.”

The happy bride has yet to share snaps from the ceremony, but her wedding dress designer on Saturday shared the first photo of the bride’s elegant gown.

“First fitting in LA for @mariamenounos,” designer Celia Kritharioti wrote alongside an image of Menounos wearing the lace-covered, off-the-shoulder dress.

“Our warmest wishes to @mariamenounosand @undergaro for a lifetime of love and happiness!” the designer continued. “Maria is wearing Celia Kritharioti off the shoulder wedding creation made from silk organza with hand-painted flowers and veil made from silk tulle.“

After 20 years together, just before midnight on Dec. 31, 2017, the pair first tied the knot as Steve Harvey officiated.

Before leaving for the ceremony on Saturday, Menounos also took a moment to share just how excited and thankful she felt.

“I’ve been planning this for maybe a month but really been planning this for a long time in my heart because I always wanted to return to Greece and do our wedding here,” she shared. “Greece means so much to us and our village and our roots and i’m so beyond thankful to all of our friends who put this together.”

“Honestly i feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” she continued. “I have the best husband, I have the best family, nothing is without its problems and nothing’s perfect but I am so blessed and so so happy today that we get to do this amazing wedding in this beautiful village that I want to move to although I think Keven may divorce me and that would kind of suck.”

For Menounos’ first wedding, the bride wore a Pronovias strapless lace “Randala”-designed gown with a matching lace detachable coat, while Undergaro opted for a Ralph Lauren tux. The two exchanged their own vows with rings by Jean Doussett while their parents, including Menounos’ mom, Litsa, who is battling stage-4 brain cancer, watched nearby.

“I really truly believe that it’s taken us this long [to get married] because of the pressures of putting a wedding together,” Menounos, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in summer 2017, told PEOPLE at the time. “I’ve always wanted it to be super intimate and even though this is the opposite, we can only invite our immediate family, so the pressure of who to invite is gone. This was just so perfect.”