Maria Menounos Says Her Greek Wedding Was 'Magical from Start to Finish'

Maria Menounos is living a fairytale.

The TV personality opened up about her festive second wedding with Keven Undergaro in Akovos, Greece, earlier this month, calling the ceremony “magical from start to finish.”

“It was the most special day of my life,” she told PEOPLE at the WWE Revolution on Sunday.

“We were so chill about everything, and I think, you know, Greece is our home and everyone there just came together for one purpose, and that was love.”

Menounos, who first married Undergaro last year in a surprise ceremony during Fox’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, said she was never interested in having a big wedding until meeting her husband.

Willi Grieser/SplashNews.com

“I remember being on Martha Stewart’s show years ago and being like, ‘I’m never doing a wedding, it’s always about everybody else and their egos.’ I was so turned off by weddings,” she said.

But after planning her glamorous Greek wedding, she said she couldn’t have imagined doing anything less.

“Everyone there made sure that wedding was about love and us, and everyone made it the most special day for us. There was no bitching, no complaining, no nothing,” she said. “Everybody just wanted to make it special for us. It was beyond special.”

Maria Menounos/Instagram

Menounos has shared all the details of her gorgeous nuptials on Instagram, from the multi-layer cake, cheerful lemon centerpieces, yellow plants, yellow-hued drinks and pastries to the almost 1,500 decorative lemons.

The bride wore a billowing Celia Kritharioti gown.

Celia Kritharioti/Instagram

She also gave her fans peeks at her impressive arrival at the church — she rode in on a carriage surrounded by a swarm of people — and the celebration that followed the vows.

Maria Menounos/Instagram

And with the wedding behind them, Menounos and Undergaro are settling into married life.

“We are having fun with it,” she said. “Every day since then we’re like, ‘Good morning, wife. Good morning, husband.’ Just being silly and cute! But it really has bonded us even more, if that is even possible.”