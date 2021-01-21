Maria Menounos Brought Her Parents Home to Connecticut from L.A.: A 'Dream Come True'

Maria Menounos is opening up about how she safely got her parents back to their home in Connecticut with the help of "an angel in human form."

On Wednesday's episode of Better Together, the TV personality said that her parents had been wanting to return to the east coast from Los Angeles since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it never felt safe enough, especially after they contracted the illness themselves last year.

As her mom, Litsa, continues to battle brain cancer and undergoes chemotherapy, however, Menounos has been determined to finally bring them home after they spent more than a year and a half in California.

"So we are in Connecticut and, as you know, it's been a challenging time," she said during the episode, a clip of which she also posted on Instagram. "Both my parents survived COVID and we're really grateful, but my mom's had a rough journey and she still has the brain tumor and all of that. They had wanted to come back here in the spring for Easter."

At the time, Menounos told them they weren't able to fly due to the pandemic. They tried again for Thanksgiving in November, but her parents' COVID diagnoses prevented that, and her mom was still too ill to travel come Christmas.

"So at some point last week, I said, 'Mom, what do you think about going home?' And she was like, 'I would love it, Maria.' I said, 'Alright, let me see if I can figure something out,'" said Menounos, 42. "And that day, I was having a lunch with Ed Mylett and Kristin Prouty, and I just mentioned that I'm working on getting my mom back to the east coast."

She then shared that her "Reiki healer" had advised her to look out for "angels in human form" — and Mylett turned out to be just that when he offered up his private plane as a way for Menounos to get both her parents home safely amid the pandemic.

"So Ed, I just wanted to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart," she told Mylett, who appeared on the episode, before sharing a video that her parents made for him.

"I want to thank you so much for giving us your plane to go back home," Litsa says in the video, as her dad adds, "Thank you, Ed, for what you're doing for us and, you know, God is going to give you more than you have. Thank you."

"You made her dream come true," Menounos said. "She's been so dying to come home. It's been over a year and a half, and she flew home so comfortably."