Marge Simpson Responds to Trump Adviser’s Kamala Harris Dig: I Feel 'Disrespected'

"I teach my children not to name call, Jenna," the cartoon mom said

Marge Simpson has something to say.

Earlier this week, Jenna Ellis, President Donald Trump's campaign adviser and attorney, compared Democatic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris' voice to that the famous character from The Simpsons.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Friday, the show responded to the apparent dig by tweeting a video featuring Marge herself.

"I usually don't get into politics, but the president's senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me," the character said. "Lisa said she doesn't mean it as a compliment."

"If that's so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I'm starting to feel a little disrespected," she continued. "I teach my children not to name call, Jenna. I was going to say I'm pissed off, but I'm afraid they'd bleep it."

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1294287342144872449%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnn.com%2F2020%2F08%2F14%2Fentertainment%2Fmarge-simpson-jenna-ellis-kamala-harris%2Findex.html

Ellis made the comparison in a tweet on Wednesday, writing, "Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson."

Harris has yet to respond to Ellis' comment. The Democratic senator from California was named by Joe Biden on Tuesday as his vice president pick going into the upcoming election, becoming the first Black and Indian-American woman to be on a major party's presidential ticket.

Image zoom California Sen. Kamala Harris Mason Trinca/Getty Images

She is the fourth woman on a major presidential ticket, after Democratic vice presidential nominee Geraldine Ferraro in 1984, Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin in 2008 and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.