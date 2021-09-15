Margaret Qualley, the 26-year-old daughter of Andie MacDowell, appears with her mother in the first full trailer for the limited series Maid, based on the memoir by Stephanie Land

Margaret Qualley Stars Opposite Her Real-Life Mother Andie MacDowell in Trailer for Netflix's Maid

Margaret Qualley is keeping it all in the family in her newest high-profile project.

The 26-year-old actress headlines the upcoming Netflix series Maid, the trailer for which dropped on Tuesday.

Starring alongside Margaret in the dramatic 10-episode limited series is her mother, Andie MacDowell, who acts as her onscreen mom as well.

Inspired by Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive, Maid centers around Alex (Margaret), a down-on-her-luck single mother who turns to housecleaning after leaving an abusive relationship and faces the prospect of homelessness with her young daughter.

MacDowell, 63, portrays Alex's mother Paula, whom Alex refers to as "undiagnosed bipolar" and "MIA" in the trailer.

From the producers of Showtime's Shameless and last year's Oscar-winning film Promising Young Woman, Maid also stars Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar, Billy Burke, Raymond Ablack, BJ Harrison, Xavier de Guzman, Aimee Carrero, and Toby Levins.

Margaret is MacDowell's daughter with ex-husband Paul Qualley; MacDowell and Qualley also share son Justin, 35, and daughter Rainey, 31.

