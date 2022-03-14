Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Relationship Timeline and Romantic History

The Maid actress and Bleachers musician were first linked back in August 2021 and recently went public with their romance at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are going public with their romance.

During the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, the actress, 27, and musician, 37, made one of their first public appearances as a couple.

The duo could be seen posing for cameras and sharing a kiss inside the event, where Qualley's latest project Maid ⁠— which also starred her mom Andie MacDowell ⁠— was up for best limited series.

The two first sparked romance rumors in August 2021 when they were spotted showing PDA during a stroll in N.Y.C.

While they have both dated some big names in the past, they've kept their time together fairly low-key.

Keep reading for a rundown of Qualley and Antonoff's romantic history as well as their current relationship timeline.

2012-2018: Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham date

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Antonoff first met the Girls actress in 2012 after getting set up on a blind date by his sister, designer Rachel Antonoff, and comedian Mike Birbiglia. The two quickly hit it off and eventually moved in together in her Brooklyn home.

Over the course of their relationship, they collaborated together on several projects, including the Bleachers' LP Gone Now, which features spoken-word contributions by Dunham. They also talked about getting married, with Dunham telling Ellen DeGeneres in 2015, "I mean, we own a dog together. We own a home together, but the marriage thing is a big deal," adding that she's excited to marry Antonoff "at some point."

After more than five years together, the couple broke up in January 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE the split was "amicable."

2014: Margaret Qualley and Nat Wolff date

Nat Wolff and Margaret Qualley Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

One of Qualley's first relationships in the spotlight was actor Nat Wolff. The two first met on the set of the 2013 film Palo Alto and made a handful of public appearances together during the course of their relationship, including the 2014 premiere of The Fault In Our Stars where Wolff gave Qualley a kiss on the cheek.

While it's unclear how long they actually dated, they seemingly split sometime before 2017 as Qualley referred to him as her "ex-boyfriend" in an interview with Vogue. That same year, they shared the screen together again in the film Death Note.

2019: Margaret Qualley and Pete Davidson date

Margaret Qualley, Pete Davidson Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty; Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty

In September 2019, Qualley sparked romance rumors with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson when they were spotted touching down at the Marco Polo airport in Venice together. A source told PEOPLE at the time, "They were on the same flight and seemed very happy. It was clear that they were together."

They made a handful of PDA outings together over the next few months, but their relationship eventually fizzled out when they quietly split in the early fall.

2020: Margaret Qualley and Shia LaBeouf date

Margaret Qualley; Shia LaBeouf Credit: Getty (2)

Qualley first met Shia LaBeouf in October 2020 while starring opposite of each other in her sister Rainey Qualley's music video for "Love Me Like You Hate Me." That December, they sparked relationship rumors when they were seen looking cozy while out in L.A.

In January 2021, the two split after the Transformers actor faced allegations of abuse from his ex-girlfriend, singer FKA Twigs. Following her split from LaBeouf, Qualley showed her support for Twigs telling Harper's Bazaar, "It was important to me for her to know that I believe her — and it's as simple as that."

August 2021: Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff spark dating rumors

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Qualley and Antonoff first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted kissing in Brooklyn in August 2021. The two could be seen being affectionate as they grabbed ice cream together. They kept the romance rumors going as they showed PDA during a stroll around Tribeca that October.

March 2022: Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff go public with their romance

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty