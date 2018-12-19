Margaret Josephs Pushes Danielle Staub's Estranged Husband in Heated RHONJ Midseason Trailer

Margaret Josephs’ war with onetime friend Danielle Staub appears to carry over to her estranged husband, Marty Caffrey — though she finds a unique way to help him cool off from their heated fight.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the midseason trailer for season 9 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and it features Josephs pushing Caffrey into a pool.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“You’re a liar,” screams Josephs, before shoving Caffrey (with the help of her husband, Joe Benigno).

All are dressed up during the battle, Josephs in an elegant red gown and the men both in suits. But the nature of exactly why they’re fighting remains to be seen.

Bravo

RELATED: Danielle Staub Hinted at Bumps in Her Relationship 2 Weeks Before Wedding to Estranged Husband

Could it be that Caffrey was defending Staub, who has been angry at Josephs for not paying her enough attention during the days leading up to her wedding? Or was Josephs sticking up for Staub, who appears to be fighting with Caffrey as they make their way down the aisle? (They’ve since split, with Caffrey filing for divorce after just four months of marriage).

Either way, there’s no love lost between Josephs, 51, and Staub, 56, either.

“You’re an old dog with no new tricks,” Josephs yells at one point.

“Bring it, bitch!” screams Staub.

Marty Caffrey and Danielle Staub Jim Spellman/Getty

Elsewhere in the teaser, Teresa Giudice‘s daughter Milania takes the stage to perform a song with rapper Fetty Wap, while her mom preps more for her upcoming bodybuilding competition.

Also, new Housewives Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin face off over an article Aydin believes Goldschneider wrote about her (it comes with the headline, “Does Giving Too Many Gifts Create Spoiled Children”).

“It’s a backstabbing move,” Aydin tells Goldschneider, who appears to deny the accusation.

“I’m not going to apologize for you being paranoid, Jennifer,” says Goldschneider.

RELATED VIDEO: I Thought 10 Weeks Was Quick’: Margaret Josephs Opens Up About Danielle Staub’s 4-Month Marriage

Additionally, the Housewives — including Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, and Dolores Catania — all take a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. That vacation doesn’t seem to go well.

“Now I’m going the f— home,” Gorga shouts, as she walks away from one particularly tense scene.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.