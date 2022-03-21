The two women have butted heads throughout the current season of RHONJ

Margaret Josephs Doesn't Expect an Invite to Teresa Giudice's Wedding: I Won't 'Be on That List'

Margaret Josephs won't be anxiously awaiting her invitation to Teresa Giudice's wedding.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made an appearance on the Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge podcast, where she joked that her invitation to Giudice's wedding is likely to "get lost in the mail."

"I don't think I'll be on that [guest] list," she said. "No, I don't think I'll be invited."

When the two hosts suggested that she will go because the wedding will be televised, Josephs said she is out of the loop when it comes to any plans.

"I really don't know," she said.

The two women have butted heads throughout the current season of RHONJ over a handful of issues, including Giudice, 49, accusing Josephs, 54, of trying to sabotage her relationship with now-fiancé Luis Ruelas.

During a recent episode, Josephs expressed her skepticism of Ruelas after a leaked video showed him shirtless with other men at a warrior camp and other rumors about his personal life surfaced.

"I want to like Luis. I want to give him the benefit of the doubt, but the jury's out right now," Josephs said during her drive to the Jersey Shore with Jackie Goldschneider and their spouses. "Let's not forget that weird video, right? ... And s--- came out about him again today. It's all over social media."

"He is charming. He's good-looking," she added. "So is a car salesman."

When Giudice caught wind of Josephs' comments, she became defensive.

"They're not happy for us. They want to sabotage us," the reality star said.

"I did find out on TV that I'm not gonna be in Teresa's wedding and I'm not a bridesmaid, which I'm okay with, I'm fine with," Gorga said after hearing the news. "I understand, to each their own."

Giudice met Ruelas while they were vacationing separately on the Jersey Shore. In November 2020, PEOPLE confirmed the pair's relationship. Their engagement was announced this past October.

Giudice has been busy planning their upcoming nuptials, previously telling PEOPLE that the couple wants a destination wedding in Capri.

"Luis loved that idea, of course. He was like, 'Yes, let's do it,'" she said. "But I don't know places in Capri where to get married, so I had to find someone that does all wedding planning out there. I just feel a little overwhelmed."

Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

"I just want it to be about, of course, Luis and I," she added. "You always do things better and different at the same time. So I'm doing it, and I want it to just be about us."

But with traveling currently up in the air due to COVID, Giudice has said she has since come up with a secondary plan to wed nearby in New Jersey and later honeymoon in Italy. The couple has even gone to view a local reception venue.