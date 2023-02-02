Margaret Josephs Defends Melissa and Joe Gorga's 'Devastating' Choice to Skip Teresa Giudice's Wedding

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star believes the Gorgas were "justified" in their decision to skip Teresa Giudice's wedding to Louie Ruelas

Published on February 2, 2023 07:44 PM
Teresa Giudice attends Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker's New York Fashion Week debut, at Highline on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Boohoo) ; BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Margaret Josephs -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Cindy Ord/Bravo/Getty; Christopher Polk/Getty

Margaret Josephs is shedding more light on Teresa Giudice's ongoing feud with Melissa and Joe Gorga.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 55, revealed Teresa, 50, brought things that were "very hurtful" to Melissa and Joe while filming the upcoming season of RHONJ and she can understand the couple's decision to skip her August wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"I know what happened at the season finale and I think it's very unfortunate," she told E! News in a new interview. "I know why Melissa and Joe were very upset and I think it was devastating."

She added, "It's very sad when this happens with families and I think Melissa and Joe are justified, truthfully, for not going to the wedding."

Josephs shared that RHONJ viewers will see the drama play out on screen during season 13, adding, "I think it makes sense and it's sad."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/margaret-josephs/" data-inlink="true">Margaret Josephs</a> attends the OK! Magazine Summer Kickoff Party
Margaret Josephs. Theo Wargo/Getty

At BravoCon 2022 in October, the television personality told PEOPLE that a reconciliation between the family members was "not looking good."

Josephs also revealed that she only decided to attend Teresa's wedding after talking with the Gorgas.

"[Melissa] was like, 'We're not making a stand. We're not telling you not to go to the wedding.' They would never do something like that. And I said, 'I'm going to go, but I'm not going to dance all night. I can't feel comfortable doing that,'" she recalled. "So I went, I gave them a gift, which she looked great coming down the aisle. She did. She walked down to 'Ave Maria,' and I cried when she came down the aisle. We stayed for the cocktail hour and then we didn't stay the whole evening."

The reality star added that she became emotional over the family drama at the wedding.

"I probably cried more than anybody because it was hard for me because I felt very torn and to know Melissa and Joe weren't there," she shared. "And I know it was hard for Joe and Melissa, I'm sure. And I was like, I know they're home crying. It was too emotional for me to stay and celebrate while they're home being in pain."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/melissa-gorga/" data-inlink="true">Melissa Gorga</a>, Joe Gorga -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Luis Ruelas and <a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a> attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Melissa and Joe Gorga (left) and Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas (right). Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/Getty

In early August, PEOPLE confirmed that the Gorgas wouldn't be at his sister Teresa's wedding. Two sources said Melissa and Joe backed out of attending two days before the ceremony when false rumors about their marriage surfaced amid filming. Both Teresa and Louie's actions at the time ultimately influenced the Gorgas' decision.

"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," one source said. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."

"It's unfortunate. I think it's sad," Melissa told PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022. "I wish we could have gone, but it is what it is. We'll never get that back, and I didn't choose it."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/teresa-giudice/" data-inlink="true">Teresa Giudice</a>, Joe Gorga and <a href="https://people.com/tag/melissa-gorga/" data-inlink="true">Melissa Gorga</a>
Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga. Paul Zimmerman/Getty

The Gorgas addressed their decision to skip the Aug. 6 nuptials on the Melissa Gorga On Display podcast, confirming that "the full entire story" leading to tension amongst the family was not public knowledge at the time, but "drips and drabs" of it had surfaced.

"I'm not going to sit here and say that there wasn't drama, that it wasn't crazy. Yes, there was a little aggression from certain people that could've been a little scary," said Melissa, noting that there was "plenty of reason" it'd be "strange" for the pair to attend the wedding thereafter.

Joe, in turn, said it was "so, so hard" for him to not attend Teresa's wedding, especially since she's his only close family that's still alive.

"To me, it was devastating. It really was. It was one of the hardest days of my life. It was bad," he said. "But listen: let's go back to the reunion. She did this, you know? This was all on her. This is what she really wanted. She didn't want [Melissa] in the wedding, she didn't want any of my children in the wedding, she barely wanted me."

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

