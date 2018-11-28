Margaret Atwood Is Writing a Handmaid's Tale Sequel, The Testaments, to Be Released in 2019

Jodi Guglielmi
November 28, 2018 10:49 AM

Praise be!

The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood has announced that she’s writing a sequel to the highly-acclaimed book turned Hulu series.

Margaret Atwood
Penguin Random House

Atwood confirmed the sequel in a tweet on Wednesday, revealing the forthcoming book, titled The Testaments, is set to be published in September 2019.

According to the author, the sequel will take place 15 years after the end of The Handmaid’s Tale and is narrated by three female characters.

Along with the announcement, Atwood shared an eery video teasing the upcoming book.

“Everything you’ve ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book. Well, almost everything!” reads the caption. “The other inspiration is the world we’ve been living in.”

The Handmaid’s Tale was originally published in 1985 and later adapted into an award-winning television series last year.

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale
George Kraychyk/Hulu

The original novel follows Offred, a “handmaid” living in a dystopian America known as Gilead. Handmaids are slaves who are separated from their natural families and forced to become surrogates for rich, powerful families after a fertility crisis strikes.

The Hulu series of the same name stars Elisabeth Moss and won the 2017 Emmy award for outstanding drama series. The show extends beyond the novel’s ending and is currently gearing up for a season 3.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 is expected to premiere in 2019.

