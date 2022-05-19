Marcus Scribner Teases a 'Raunchy' Upcoming Season of Grown-ish: 'It's Gonna Be Crazy'
Things are set to get hot and heavy over on grown-ish, according to Marcus Scribner.
While attending the Disney Upfronts in New York City on Tuesday afternoon, the actor chatted with PEOPLE about taking over the lead role on the black-ish spinoff series and how he is "very excited" for fans to see what's in store when the show returns to television screens later this summer.
"Honestly, Junior, as a character, has grown so much over the years that I've been on black-ish, and this next evolution of the character is kind of insane for me as an actor — and him as a person," teased Scribner, 22.
Noting that his character "goes into college with the mindset of really trying to get business done and work done" the actor did note that Junior "finds out that there's more to college and more to life than that."
"He kind of changes some of his morals, as you do when you go to college [because] you really don't know who you are and you kind of let your environment shape you," the star added. "It's gonna be raunchy. It's gonna be crazy. I think one of the raunchiest seasons of grown-ish that there has been yet."
Grown-ish originally premiered in January 2018 and centered on Yara Shahidi's black-ish character Zoey and her college years.
Now, for season 5, Scribner's Junior will take over the lead role, as Zoey has graduated college. (Shahidi, 22, is still set to appear on the series.)
Scribner has already appeared on grown-ish on a recurring basis. He appears alongside other cast members on the show, including, Trevor Jackson, Jordan Buhat, Francia Raisa, Chloë Bailey, Halle Bailey and Luka Sabbat, among others.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Scribner also told PEOPLE he has a dream costar in mind for the series now that he is in a more prominent role.
"If we could get Drake to play the future version of Junior, that would be the dream guest star," he said with a smile. "That would be pretty dope."
- Jason Momoa Is 'OK' After Sharing Photo of Himself Getting MRI, Source Says
- Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins on Keeping Strong amid ALS Diagnosis: 'I'm Ready to Fight This'
- Little People, Big World's Zach Breaks a National Weightlifting Record: 'This Is Heavy!'
- Guy Fieri Praises Nephew Jules as He Graduates from College: 'So Proud'