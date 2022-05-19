Marcus Scribner Teases a 'Raunchy' Upcoming Season of Grown-ish: 'It's Gonna Be Crazy'

"This next evolution of the character is kind of insane for me as an actor, and him as a person," Marcus Scribner told PEOPLE of his character Junior, who is taking over the lead role on Grown-ish

Marcus Scribner attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City.

Marcus Scribner attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City.

Things are set to get hot and heavy over on grown-ish, according to Marcus Scribner.

While attending the Disney Upfronts in New York City on Tuesday afternoon, the actor chatted with PEOPLE about taking over the lead role on the black-ish spinoff series and how he is "very excited" for fans to see what's in store when the show returns to television screens later this summer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Honestly, Junior, as a character, has grown so much over the years that I've been on black-ish, and this next evolution of the character is kind of insane for me as an actor — and him as a person," teased Scribner, 22.

Noting that his character "goes into college with the mindset of really trying to get business done and work done" the actor did note that Junior "finds out that there's more to college and more to life than that."

"He kind of changes some of his morals, as you do when you go to college [because] you really don't know who you are and you kind of let your environment shape you," the star added. "It's gonna be raunchy. It's gonna be crazy. I think one of the raunchiest seasons of grown-ish that there has been yet."

GROWN-ISH - "You Decide" - To mask her true emotions, Zoey recruits her brother Junior to be her wingman at Titanium for a fun night out, ignoring the drama that is taking place around her. But that backfires when Junior makes an unexpected connection with one of Zoey's friends and she's left to face her emotions up front. Meanwhile, Nomi debates giving Paige another chance. This episode of "grown-ish" airs June 12 (8:00-8:31 p.m. EDT) on Freeform. Credit: Kelsey McNeal via Getty

Grown-ish originally premiered in January 2018 and centered on Yara Shahidi's black-ish character Zoey and her college years.

Now, for season 5, Scribner's Junior will take over the lead role, as Zoey has graduated college. (Shahidi, 22, is still set to appear on the series.)

Scribner has already appeared on grown-ish on a recurring basis. He appears alongside other cast members on the show, including, Trevor Jackson, Jordan Buhat, Francia Raisa, Chloë Bailey, Halle Bailey and Luka Sabbat, among others.

Marcus Scribner attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Scribner also told PEOPLE he has a dream costar in mind for the series now that he is in a more prominent role.