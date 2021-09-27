The Desperate Housewives alum called her father her "first and longest love" in a heartfelt tribute

Marcia Cross Pays Tribute to Her Father Mark After His Death: He Was an 'Incomparable Human'

Marcia Cross is remembering her father, Mark, after his death.

The Desperate Housewives alum, 59, honored her dad with a heartfelt Instagram tribute Sunday. Cross' post included a photo of the father-daughter duo happily smiling from ear to ear as they danced together.

"Mark J Cross 1923-2021," she captioned the post. "Incomparable Human. My Father. And my first and longest love."

Many of Cross' famous friends expressed their condolences in the post's comments section. As Laura Leighton and Kelly Rutherford dropped red heart emojis, Daphne Zuniga added a red heart emoji as she wrote: "So sorry Marcia"

"Sending [love] to you," Kyle MacLachlan commented, while Mary McCormack added, "Oh honey. I'm so sorry."

Meanwhile, Nancy Travis replied to the post: "May he Rest in Peace — sending comfort and love."

Cross had a close relationship with her father, who was a retired personnel manager. Back in August 2020, Cross shared a photo of the pair wearing matching blue pajamas.

"Apple-Tree. My father and fashion icon," she previously wrote. "97 and he's still got it going on. Love to all."

Additionally, the Melrose Place alum posted a "happy" photo of the pair for a Father Day tribute in 2019. Cross' picture was the same one used in her post announcing his death.

"One of the happiest moments of my life," she wrote. "Dancing with my father, probably the kindest person I will ever know, on my wedding. #blessed #happyfathersday2019."