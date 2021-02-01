TV Writer Marc Wilmore, Brother of Larry Wilmore, Dead at 57 After Battling COVID-19

"My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I've ever known," Larry Wilmore said on Sunday

Marc Wilmore, a writer and producer who worked on iconic television shows such as The Simpsons and In Living Color, has died. He was 57.

On Sunday evening, Marc's brother, comedian Larry Wilmore, shared the news of his brother's death in a statement on Twitter.

"My sweet sweet brother, Marc Edward Wilmore, passed away last night while battling COVID and other conditions that have had him in pain for many years," Larry wrote, alongside a black and white photograph of his sibling.

"My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I've ever known," Larry added. "I love you little brother."

Born on May 4, 1963, in California, according to his IMDB page, Marc was best known as a producer and writer for his work on various television series.

After graduating from Cal Poly Pomona in the early 1990s, Marc joined In Living Color as a writer, before he expanded his role and became a cast member on the comedy series during its final season, per The Hollywood Reporter.

There, Marc would impersonate the likes of James Earl Jones, Maya Angelou and Robert Guillaume, the outlet reports, as well as imagine what various other stars would be like as Black individuals, including Ted Knight on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Andy Rooney on 60 Minutes.

Marc was also a writer and actor on The PJs — voicing the role of Walter — a writer for The Tonight Show With Jay Leno and a writer and co-executive producer on The Simpsons. The late star also helped produce and write the television series F Is For Family, to which he also lent his vocal talents.

Following the news of his death, those close to Marc also paid tribute to him in their own respective social media posts.

Michael Price, who worked with Marc on an array of projects, shared a touching message on Twitter, calling Marc, "Another giant talent taken too soon."

"I had the privilege to work alongside Marc Wilmore on 3 shows (PJs, Simpsons, FIFF) for the better part of the last 23 years and he was THE funniest person in every room," he tweeted. "And a wonderful man. He is irreplaceable. Rest In Peace, my friend."