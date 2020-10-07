Marc Maron Wants Netflix to Make a GLOW Movie Following Cancellation: ‘Let Us Wrap it Up’

Marc Maron is urging Netflix to make a GLOW movie to wrap up the series, one day after the streaming service announced the popular show would not be returning for the scheduled season four.

Maron, who played director Sam Sylvia in the series alongside fellow stars Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin, shared an Instagram Live video Tuesday and gave his thoughts on the cancellation, as well as his ideas for how to move forward.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Let us wrap it up in a two-hour Netflix movie,” he said. “Give the showrunners and the cast and the writers the chance to finish the story in a movie, right? Then it’s all fine. That would take the financial pressure off and the writers could play it out, we could shoot it out.”

He added, “The thing about shooting a movie is that when you have the whole shooting script you can be economical about your shooting. I think they could do it in less time than it would take to shoot the show.”

The decision to cancel the show came more than a year after it was renewed by Netflix for a fourth and final season, which had already begun production.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement Monday. "We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world.”

Image zoom GLOW Ali Goldstein/Netflix

In his Tuesday video, Maron said he was told that finances played a large part in the cancellation.

“The reason I was given from the showrunners was basically a financial one in that they didn’t want to pay to keep the sets alive anymore,” he said. “We’ve got two offices and soundstages being leased. They were two and a half episodes in on the day they went into lockdown.”

“I was told that they didn’t want to eat the cost of maintaining the sets for another six or seven months to begin production,” he continued. “So that’s what we heard. Honestly, who knows? The protocols they have in place now, I know there are a lot of things being shot, but we have a big cast and crew. Who knows where we’re going to be in January?”