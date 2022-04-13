Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Is Eager to Win a Big Murder Case in First Lincoln Lawyer Trailer

The Lincoln Lawyer is gearing up to make its small screen debut.

The new Netflix legal drama, created and executive produced by David E. Kelley, is based on author Michael Connelly's 2008 novel, The Brass Verdict. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars as Los Angeles defense attorney Mickey Haller, who purposely works out of a Lincoln Town Car driven by a chauffeur instead of a traditional office setting.

Garcia-Rulfo takes on the role once helmed by Matthew McConaughey in the 2011 thriller of the same name. Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Christopher Gorham also star in the upcoming series, which premieres on May 13.

In the show's first trailer, Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller takes over his late law partner's practice — and a mysterious new murder case. Mickey's first client, however, is a major tech mogul who has been accused of murdering his wife and her boyfriend.

"One thing I know, success is all about momentum," he says. "In court, before you can win, you gotta believe you can win."

But Mickey is also facing problems in his personal life due to his fractured family. Both his wife and daughter "worry" about him, especially as things grow more complicated with work.

"You're at risk, Counselor," someone tells Mickey. "Somebody thinks you know something, so what is it?"

The Lincoln Lawyer, produced by A+E Studios, has a 10-episode first season. The plot will follow the second book in Connelly's series, titled The Brass Verdict.

Following McConaughey's 2011 Lincoln Lawyer film, ABC had planned to develop the acclaimed project into a TV series but it didn't pan out.

CBS then picked up the show years later, though the coronavirus pandemic resulted in those plans falling through once more. Netflix eventually took on the adaptation in January 2021.